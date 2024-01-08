Tacoma FD is the latest sitcom that you can now stream on Netflix, but how many seasons of the show are there?

As always, Netflix has a ton of content they’ve acquired and made over the past few months, including the likes of Blood Coast, Good Grief, and High Tides.

And now, those with a Netflix subscription can check out sitcom Tacoma FD, which originally ran on TruTV back in 2019.

We’ve already written about its premise and whether or not you should watch it here. But considering that the series has already been out for numerous years, Netflix has a lot of material to cover. So how many seasons of Tacoma FD are there, and how many episodes?

How many seasons does Tacoma FD have?

Tacoma FD currently has four seasons, and has not been renewed for a fifth. Each season contains 13 episodes – barring Season 1, which had 10 – meaning that there are 49 episodes overall, all around a half-hour long each.

Check out the trailer for Season 1, and then the most recent Season 4, below:

The official synopsis of the show reads: “There’s not a lot of fires to fight in one of the rainiest cities in America, leaving the crew at the Tacoma Fire Department tackling the less glamorous elements of the job. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, this squad keeps itself entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and bizarre emergency calls.”

The main cast includes the likes of Marcus Henderson, Eugene Cordero, Gabriel Hogan, Hassie Harrison, and Christopher Avila. The two leading characters Chief Terry McConky and Captain Eddie Penisi, are played by the show’s co-creators, Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, who are also known for their work on Super Troopers.

There is currently no Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes for Tacoma FD, but there is an 85% Audience Score, so be sure to check out all 50 (almost) episodes on Netflix while you can!

Tacoma FD is available for streaming on Netflix now.

