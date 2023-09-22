Grab hold of your whips and cowboy hats – Indiana Jones 5 is thought to be heading to Disney Plus soon.

Despite a disappointing opening at the box office, there’s a definite appetite for Indiana Jones 5 to head to digital release and streaming platforms.

Titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the film’s official synopsis reads: “Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA.”

Though the final goodbye to Indiana Jones has already been and gone, when his lasting legacy arrives on digital is still ahead of fans. Here’s what we know about Dial of Destiny arriving on Disney Plus.

When is Indiana Jones 5 on Disney Plus?

Currently, there is no confirmed date for Indiana Jones 5 arriving on Disney Plus.

Initial reports speculated that Indiana Jones 5 would be released on Disney Plus in either September or October, corresponding with the wider US digital release date of August 29, 2023.

However, the streaming platform has yet to indicate when Dial of Destiny will join their online catalog, leaving fans waiting just that little bit longer.

A digital copy of the movie can already be bought for $19.99 from Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and more.

In years gone by, fans could predict when their favorite films might appear on the platform thanks to Disney’s former marketing strategy. Recently released movies arrived on Disney Plus around 45 days after their theatrical release.

However, this year has looked a little different for Disney Plus, with the 45-day rule no longer applying to films like Indiana Jones 5.

Thankfully in the meantime, fans can catch all four other Indiana Jones movies on Disney Plus right now.

