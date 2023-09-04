Hilary Duff clapped back at a fan after they reacted in a not-too-positive way to the news that How I Met Your Father has been canceled after two seasons.

How I Met Your Mother fans were delighted when the beloved sitcom got a spinoff in the form of How I Met Your Father, with its debut season dropping on Hulu in January 2022.

However, less than two years later, the streaming platform has made the decision to axe the series after Season 2 aired earlier this year. It’s safe to say the fans aren’t happy, with some calling on Netflix to pick it up and continue the storyline.

And it appears lead star Hilary Duff, who plays Sophie Tompkins, isn’t pleased with the decision either, having staunchly defended the series and clapped back at a commenter who criticized the spinoff online.

Hilary Duff claps back at fan’s reaction to How I Met Your Father cancelation

Variety shared an Instagram post stating that How I Met Your Father has been canceled after two seasons, and while the comments section is filled with messages of disappointment, some aren’t fussed.

One person who didn’t hold back said: “Tried to watch it… it was so cringe… who thought this would ever be a good idea? Everything was done in the original, they covered it all…”

Lead star and Lizzie McGuire legend Hilary Duff didn’t take too kindly to the criticism. So much so that she replied to their message, writing, “You have 63 followers,” alongside a smiley emoji.

Instagram/@variety

Her response has garnered a mixed reaction, with hundreds of people responding to her dig. “@hilaryduff what does that matter? Maybe if 63 more people had watched it wouldn’t be cancelled,” wrote one, while another simply said: “giiiiiiiirrrl. simmer down.”

A third added: “@hilaryduff and? They still have an opinion despite followers…” While a fourth chimed in: “That just gave me the ick @hilaryduff Why the shade? That’s not you.”

A fifth wrote: “@hilaryduff don’t think follower count is relevant when giving an opinion on a show. Kind of weird to mention it.”

Others defended Duff while expressing their love for How I Met Your Father, including this person who said: “@hilaryduff Aww!! Loved the show! I hope it gets picked up by another service.”

A second wrote: “@hilaryduff I loved the show, I felt like it revived How I Met Your Mother but also still something fresh within itself!”

How I Met Your Father Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Hulu now. You can check out some of our other TV & movies coverage below:

