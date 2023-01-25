How old is Sophie in How I Met Your Father? The Hulu spinoff has returned for Season 2, but how old is Hilary Duff’s character?

How I Met Your Father is a spinoff of the hit, beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother. However, its connections to its predecessor are few and far between, chronicling a new parental origin story.

That said, the Season 1 finale featured an appearance from Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, and the first episode of Season 2 ended on a cameo from Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson that was legen… wait for… DARY.

With the new season of the show hitting Hulu this week, fans may be wondering: how old is Sophie?

Article continues after ad

How old is Sophie in How I Met Your Father?

Sophie is 30 years old in the current season of How I Met Your Father, while Hilary Duff is 35.

The sitcom is set in 2022, so that makes “Future Sophie” – who’s recounting the story to her son in 2050 – 58. She’s played by Kim Cattrall, who’s 66 in real life.

Hulu

In an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, Duff spoke about how the experience of playing Sophie compares to her time as Lizzie McGuire and Kelsey Peters in Younger.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I have this habit of choosing these characters who are very relatable, and I feel like that’s just kind of who I am as a person. But I’m in a very different stage of my life in my 30s than Sophie is,” she explained.

Article continues after ad

“Obviously, Lizzie is a teenager, so we don’t know where she is right now. But for Kelsey, she’s so different in her career path. She’s so confident in her worth in the workplace. That is very much not where Sophie is.

“Sophie wants to be a photographer. I think she thinks she’s a good photographer, but she has not had an opportunity to do anything except for wedding photos and Bat Mitzvah photos. And she just hasn’t had her moment, but she keeps trying.”

As for Robin and Barney, How I Met Your Father takes place after the events of the past show, so Barney is at least 46 and Robin will be 42.

Article continues after ad

Episode 2 of How I Met Your Father Season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu on January 31. You can sign up for Hulu here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.