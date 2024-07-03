Zac Efron fans defend star after Netflix movie makes people “feel sad for him”

Following the success of Zac Efron’s new rom-com on Netflix, fans are coming to his defense after some comments surrounding his appearance came to light.

A Family Affair has taken Netflix by storm, with the new movie shooting up the streaming service’s charts. Efron stars alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King, playing a world-famous actor who falls for his assistant’s mother.

Whether the rom-com itself is worth the watch is up for debate (it’s currently sitting at 41% on Rotten Tomatoes), but one thing that’s ignited conversion above all else is Efron himself. And after one Reddit user posted how his appearance makes them feel “sad”, others have been quick to defend the star.

“Zac Efron in A Family Affair makes me so sad for him. He just looks so different,” they wrote. “Clearly he had work done despite saying he ‘had an accident and had to have surgery’ on that new jaw of his. His face alone so obviously looks like it had work done. He didn’t need any of it. It is just so sad.

“He would have aged like fine wine if he kept everything natural. Just proves truly the most beautiful are also the most insecure I guess.”

Efron’s face has been a point of conversation for years. After appearing on a Bill Nye special in 2021, fans noted that he looked drastically different than he had in the years prior. Efron then cleared up plastic surgery claims by revealing he’d had an accident in 2013.

He told Men’s Health that he’d fallen in his home, waking up to his “chin bone hanging off his face.” As a result, he’d undergone the rewiring of his jaw. According to the actor, the muscles in his face were also damaged, which might have contributed to the change in face shape.

As far as some fans are concerned, the details aren’t necessary. In fact, many are furious over yet another wave of scrutiny when it comes to his appearance.

“He slipped and had the corner of his counter go through the bottom of his mouth,” said one comment. “He legit passed out and was left like that for hours. His jaw had to be wired shut for months. He literally had no control on the work that had to be done. This post just makes you look like an a-hole.”

“This post is what’s really sad,” added another, while a third wrote: “Yeah I don’t get why people feel the need to post something they know nothing about. Can we be done dissecting people’s looks?”

“No offense but this is a super ignorant post,” said another. “He slipped and fell in his home and smashed his jaw against a marble fountain in his home. It was probably shattered. He had ‘work done’ to try and repair the damage to his jaw.”

One comment said: “I think people need to mind their own business when it comes to the appearance of others, celebrity or not. Worry about yourself, not what others are doing with their own bodies.”

