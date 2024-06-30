Zac Efron rom-com dominates Netflix charts despite torn fan reactions

Netflix’s new rom-com starring Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman arrived on Netflix this week, and it’s already top of the streaming charts despite mixed reviews.

When it comes to 2024’s rom-coms, cougars are the name of the game. Just a month after Prime Video’s The Idea of You landed, A Family Affair has touched down on Netflix.

Yet another story of an older woman finding romance with a young, dashing celebrity, streaming service users are shooting the new movie to the number one spot on the Netflix charts.

At the time of writing, A Family Affair is at the top spot, followed by Jessica Alba’s Trigger Warning and DC’s The Flash. It stars Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Joey King, following the story of a young woman (King) whose famous movie star boss (Efron) starts dating her mother (Kidman). Unfortunately, its spot on the charts doesn’t quite reflect fan reviews.

In fact, responses to the Netflix movie are completely split. Some have been calling it a charming new romance and a perfectly serviceable comfort movie.

As one X user wrote: “A Family Affair on Netflix is a TRUE rom-com: hopeful, funny, so much love, and this time a beautiful woman 20 years older than the handsome man. So well written by Carrie Solomon; honestly, the writing was so good it was refreshing to see. Acting and directing stellar!”

“I also watched A Family Affair on Netflix, not what I expected but I really liked it, TBH. I need a sequel,” said another.

“A Family Affair was perfect summer candy. It’s a Nancy Meyers film disguised as a Netflix movie,” wrote a third.

However, not everyone’s on board. Others are slamming the concept and arguing that The Idea of You is the better take on this particular tale.

“I’m watching A Family Affair on Netflix and I hate it,” said one comment. “It’s pissing me off. None of these characters are good and there’s no opportunity to grow to like them.”

“Just watched A Family Affair on Netflix. T’was utter rubbish. No story/narrative except an older woman attracts young man (doh!). I got tired looking at all the plastic faces tbh,” wrote another.

“Watching A Family Affair on Netflix… you will never be The Idea of You I’m sorry!,” said one user.

A Family Affair is currently available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best movies of 2024. There’s also a breakdown of The Idea of You soundtrack, as well as a guide to the Mother of the Bride filming locations, for more rom-com antics.