Bryan Cranston drama that hit big on Netflix may return

If you’re a fan of tasty drama from CBS and Netflix, you’re in luck. Your Honor, led by Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, might be coming back for more.

With the first two seasons of the binge-worthy TV show now on the streaming service, CBS Studios President David Stapf has addressed whether the hit show would return for Season 3… and it looks more hopeful than not.

“We’re extremely proud of the show and knew how good it was,” Stapf explained to Deadline about Your Honor’s success on Netflix. “Having it air on another platform, we anticipated more people discovering it; audiences always find things that are good.

“We love the show, and we’re hoping it can continue, but it’s a little too soon to know or to tell,” Stapf added. “We would like there to be a Season 3 but we’re ways away.”

While it’s not exactly a greenlight, there’s certainly potential for more. On Showtime, Your Honor was the most-watched debut season on the channel, raking in 6.6 million viewers on a weekly basis.

When it crossed the floor to Netflix, the TV show saw a second lease of life, amassing almost two billion views, which prompted questions about a third season. We’ve seen the streaming platform revival lead to a Suits spinoff… but could we see the same here?

Regardless of what happens in the future, Your Honor Season 3 is undoubtedly something that fans want – and sooner rather than later.

“Nah Netflix needs to make a Season 3 for Your Honor. That show was too good,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed, “I know I’m late but just finished binge watching Seasons 1 and 2 of Your Honor. Somebody needs to pick up Season 3 so they can wrap this up. I want to see Gina Baxter’s evil as* burn!”

“Me and my girl just finished watching Your Honor on Netflix. I hope they come out with a Season 3. I can’t believe I spent the last two days binge watching a show. I could have been doing other stuff, but it was worth every minute. Must watch! Bryan Cranston was phenomenal,” a third weighed in.

Your Honor follows a judge (Cranston) who confronts his convictions when his son is involved in a hit-and-run that involves a mafia.

Your Honor follows a judge (Cranston) who confronts his convictions when his son is involved in a hit-and-run that involves a mafia.