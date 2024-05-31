The Boys fans think you should watch this “amazing” show before Season 4

Long before Homelander was being… Homelander, another group of unlikely superheroes ruled the roost — and The Boys fans think it’s a must-watch before Season 4.

The hype is getting real for The Boys Season 4, with new episodes set to drop next month. Fans have been working overtime with theories about what will happen next, but others think there’s another show that you should check out in the meantime.

Airing back in 2009, UK sci-fi series Misfits will likely appear to those who enjoy Prime Video’s hit show, with one fan taking to Reddit to share why The Boys fans need to watch it before Season 4.

Article continues after ad

“If you like The Boys, odds are you’ll dig this. ‘Nuff Said?” the post explained. “Misfits is f**king amazing,” agreed another.

Misfits follows five juveniles who have to complete community service and get struck by lightning, leaving them in possession of newfound superpowers, changing their lives forever.

Article continues after ad

“I mean, yeah. Discovered this by accident a year or so before I’d even heard of The Boys and I never looked back,” a third fan agreed.

While The Boys is still holding strong with Season 4, fans do have one complaint about Misfits — that things went downhill after its first two seasons.

Article continues after ad

“First two seasons were great, but it lost the plot once everyone switched powers that were specifically assigned to everyone’s personality,” one fan complained.

Another added: “Such a good f**king show. Well. The first bit anyways. It goes downhill fast.”

“Misfits rule, first 2 seasons are incredible and 3 is very good too, 4 is solid too. 5 the only season that’s not good IMO,” one fan stated. “The show had some super creative episodes too, prob some of my favorite episodes of TV ever in the first 3 seasons.”

It remains to be seen if The Boys will overstay its welcome, with plans to end after Season 5 already renounced. In the meantime, Season 4 has plenty of questions to answer, including if Homelander will die and how Black Noir is returning.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on Season 4, check out the new Supes in The Boys. You can also learn how the Gen V timeline ties in, what you need to remember from the Gen V finale, and what Gen V cameos we expect. We’ve also got a list of the other best superhero TV shows.