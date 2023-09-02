Hulu leaves viewers saddened as it cancels some of its staple shows

Some Hulu viewers have been left disappointed over this past week as the platform has canceled two of its staple shows.

It’s a different type of hurt when your favorite TV show is canceled after you’ve spent so much time as a fan being devoted to it.

Whether the show ran for ten seasons or just one, the hurt remains the same as you can imagine a world without your favorite fictional characters.

Article continues after ad

Well, Hulu viewers were hit with a one-two gut punch this week as the platform decided to cancel two of its most popular shows.

Hulu cancels two of its staple shows leaving viewers stunned

First, Hulu announced that they were canceling The Great, a loose historical adaptation of Catherine the Great’s rise to power, after just three seasons.

Article continues after ad

This was especially heartbreaking, as the show’s most recent season finale will act as the series finale and there hasn’t been a plan to move forward with the season. So, it wasn’t surprising when some fans didn’t take the news well.

Article continues after ad

Hulu viewers were then taken aback again, as the platform has since decided to cancel How I Met Your Father after two seasons.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

The show was a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother, a CBS original comedy which ran for about nine seasons. This cancellation was especially hard for some fans as the show ended with a lot of burning questions still unanswered, particularly who the titular father was.

Article continues after ad

While a TV show cancellation isn’t anything new in Hollywood, the decisions from Hulu to end two of its most popular original series is quite baffling.

Article continues after ad

Though there is no solid reason as to why Hulu decided to axe these shows, viewers can only hope both shows can find homes somewhere else to live out their final moments. If not, they just have to live with the remnants of what could’ve been.

You can check out the below TV and movie hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2

Article continues after ad