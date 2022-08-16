Saw 10: Release date, cast, plot & everything we know

Saw 10 is officially happening, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to cast, plot, trailer, and other details.

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures kicked off their billion-dollar, torture porn franchise with 2004’s Saw, a nasty, deceptively simple psychological thriller that birthed a horror icon: Jigsaw.

The trap maker’s legacy has endured six sequels and two spinoffs; the quality has been middling-to-terrible, but time and time again, moviegoers flock to cinemas on the promise of guts and twists.

For fans dying to play another game, we have good news: Saw 10 is coming, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel, including its release date, cast, plot, trailers, and more.

Lionsgate A 10th installment of the Saw franchise is on the way.

Saw 10 will be released on October 27, 2023, just a few days shy of Halloween next year.

It will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who earlier directed Saw VI and Saw 3D, also known as Saw: The Final Chapter. The former received the best reviews since the original, but made the least money, while the latter wasn’t the epic send-off teased from the outset.

Saw 10 title: What is it called?

While it’s the 10th installment in the Saw franchise, coming after 2021’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Saw 10 currently doesn’t have an official title. We’ll update this space upon its announcement.

Saw 10 cast: Is Jigsaw in Saw 10, and who else is in it?

It’s currently unclear if Tobin Bell’s John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, will return for Saw 10. No official casting has been announced for the film, but we’ll update this space upon further announcements.

As Spiral is considered a spinoff, it’s unlikely we’ll see Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, or Max Minghella. However, it wouldn’t be too wild to anticipate the return of Cary Elwes as Dr. Lawrence Gordon.

Lionsgate Cary Elwes could return for Saw 10.

Saw 10 plot: What will it be about?

There are no official plot details regarding Saw 10 at the time of writing, but we’ll update this space upon further announcements.

As per Bloody Disgusting’s report, plot and characters are being kept under wraps, but the outlet was told “fans can be assured that the new film will capture their hearts – and other body parts – with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.”

In a statement, Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said: “We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love.

“And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

Given the disappointing reception towards Jigsaw and Spiral, with the former expanding Jigsaw’s origins while the latter took place years after the “final chapter,” it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a return where Saw 3D ended. Spoiler warning for the Saw franchise…

After watching Matt Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) wreak havoc for several movies, The Final Chapter concluded with him being caught by a secret third apprentice: Dr. Lawrence Gordon, who left him for dead in the same bathroom from the first movie.

ViewerAnon, a reputable insider and leaker, recently alleged Saw 10 will be a “prequel focusing on Tobin Bell with the plan to start shooting within the next 3 months in Mexico. JIGSAW/SPIRAL writers are back but there’s no story connection to those movies.”

Saw 10 trailer: Is there a trailer, and where can I watch it?

Saw 10 has only just been announced, so there’s no trailer at the time of writing. We’ll update this space once it’s released online.

If you’ve never watched the Saw movies, or if you’re a fan looking to revisit it in a different way, here’s our guide to watching them all in order, including release order and chronological order.