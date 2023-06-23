Dumb Money: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

The r/WallStreetBets craze of 2021 took the stock market by storm. Now, Dumb Money is set to take the story to the big screen.

Two years ago, GameStop’s market value on the stock market went “to the moon” thanks to a number of everyday people who bought shares of a massively shorted stock. The jump in market value caused trading apps to freeze trades and even sparked a major congressional hearing.

Now, Sony’s Dumb Money is set to profile the major players from the r/WallStreetBets saga.

Here’s a look at what we know about Dumb Money, including the movie’s release date and cast.

The move Dumb Money will be released worldwide on September 22, 2023. It was originally pegged for an October 20 release, but Deadline reported in June 2023 that it had been moved up to September.

Is there a trailer for Dumb Money?

Yes, there is a trailer for Dumb Money. A new trailer for the movie was released on June 22, just three months before the official release of the movie.

What is the plot for Dumb Money?

Dumb Money is based off a true story. The plot of the movie is centered upon the r/WallStreetBets short squeeze that took place in early 2021.

The plot follows Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty, who posted on Reddit and YouTube about his confidence in GameStop stock and how much it can be a money-maker. $GME was subject to a massive “short squeeze,” which caused investors to re-buy the stock at absurd prices and helped drive the stock’s price up exponentially.

While some made large chunks to money, the situation caused investments firms to lose millions and led to heightened scrutiny from the federal government. Fast forward two and a half years later, and the story is now set to hit the big screen.

What is the cast for Dumb Money?

The cast is an eclectic one, as it features several well-known characters actors and comedians. Notable names include Paul Dano as Keith Gill, Seth Rogen as Melvin Capital founder Gabe Plotkin, and Vincent D’Onofrio as New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.

Check out the cast list below:

Paul Dano as Keith Gill

Pete Davidson as Kevin Gill

Seth Rogen as Gabe Plotkin

Vince D’Onofrio as Steve Cohen

Nick Offerman as Ken Griffin

Sebastian Stan as Vlad Tenev

Shailene Woodley as Caroline Gill

America Ferrara as Jenny Campbell

Rushi Kota as Baiju Bhatt

Myha’la Herrold as Rihi

Anthony Ramos as Marcus

Talia Ryder as Harmony

Deniz Akdeniz

Clancy Brown

Christina Brucato

Kate Burton

Dane DeHaan

Larry Owens

Where was Dumb Money filmed?

IMDB lists that filming for the movie took place in the states of California and New Jersey.

Principal photography for Dumb Money took place in the state of New Jersey last year. Multiple scenes of the move were filmed in Essex, Hudson, and Morris Counties in the Garden State last fall, and several were shot on the campus of Saint Elizabeth University.

