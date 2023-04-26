Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is just days away from release, which means writer-director James Gunn is posting GOTG information all over the place. Including news of the film’s post-credits scenes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the third and final chapter in James Gunn’s acclaimed and hugely successful GOTG saga.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Thanks to a James Gunn post on social media, we now know if the film features a post-credits sting. So BEWARE OF POST-CREDITS STING SPOILERS BELOW…

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 have a post-credits scene?

Yes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has a post-credits sting. In fact, it has two, which we now know thanks to an Instagram post from James Gunn.

The writer-director posted a star-studded photo to the social media network during his day off in France this week. Underneath the picture, someone asked: “Hey James, could you confirm that there is a post credit scene for GOTG Vol 3?”

In response, Gunn posted the following: “There is not a post credit scene. There are two.”

How many post-credits scenes do the Guardians of the Galaxy movies have?

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies typically have both mid and post-credits scenes.

The first movie featured an early credits scene in which Baby Groot dances to the Jackson Five just after the words “The Guardians of the Galaxy will return” appear onscreen. Then Cosmo and Howard the Duck make a cameo in an end-credits scene.

The second movie contained a bunch of them. After “The Guardians of the Galaxy will return”, we see Kraglin using Yondu’s arrow. Followed by: Stakar Ogord getting his team back together; Ayesha creating Adam Warlock to destroy the Guardians; Groot turning into a messy teen; and Stan Lee asking the Watchers for a lift home.

We don’t know what the Vol. 3 post-credits scenes are about, but will update this article as-and-when we’ve seen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits UK screens on May 3 and US screens on May 5. For more on the movie, head here.