Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Everything we know so far

Spider-Man’s restarting High School in this upcoming cartoon, so here’s everything we know about it so far.

Spider-Man is one of the hallmarks of Marvel. Of course, he’s had multiple cartoon iterations over the years, from the 90s rendition to the Spectacular series. And now, he’s going back to Freshman year.

Announced in 2021, Spider-Man: Freshman Year – or as it is now called, Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man – is one Marvel Studios animated project that fans don’t know a lot about, despite getting some details at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con.

So here’s everything we know about the series so far, including any potential release windows, cast members, and plots.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release date – Is there a release date?

Sadly there isn’t a concrete release date, but Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been confirmed to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2024. It will also run for at least one additional season after its first.

There had been a lot of radio silence on the show over the past few months, and with Disney CEO Bob Iger discussing on cutting back content on Disney+, fans were worrying that the show may be cancelled.

But fear not. Jeff Trammel, the head writer and executive producer on the animated series took to Twitter to reassure fans, stating “Nothing that I can share yet, just that I’m eager for everyone to see the show. Our crew worked (and is still working) hard to make Freshman Year feel special, fun and unique and I’m excited for the world to see it!”

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man cast – Who is working on the show?

Tom Holland will not be voicing the titular character, but other MCU cast members have been attached. So far the only confirmed voice actors include:

Hudson Thames as Spider-Man

Carlie Cox as Daredevil

Paul F. Thompkins as the Wizard

Hudson Thames, who voices Spider-Man in Marvel’s What If…?, is now returning for the role.

And while no other voice actors have been attached, plenty of characters have been confirmed, including:

Jean Foucault

Lonnie Lincoln

Nico Minoru

Amadeus Cho

Pearl Pangan

Harry Osborn

As for who is working on the show, Japan-based animation studio Polygon Pictures is handling the visuals, and the cartoon is being written by executive producer Jeff Trammel.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer – Is there a trailer?

Sadly there’s no trailer for this Spider-Man animated series yet, and since the show is only in early production, we probably won’t get one until next year.

However, there has been quite a bit of concept art released, which you can check out below:

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man plot – What will happen in the show?

Not much is know about Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s story, just that it will be set during Peter Parker’s first year of High School, at the beginning of his Spider-Man career.

The series will take its visual design cues from the Silver Age Spider-Man comics, and incorporate the likes of other superheroes such as Doctor Strange and Daredevil. He will reportedly face off against classic foes like Doctor Octopus and Chameleon, and Norman Osborn will take on a mentor role for Peter Parker.

It seems like this series will not be part of the MCU, though considering the parallels, perhaps this is just another multiverse version of Spider-Man.

