On the eve of video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s hitting screens worldwide, director Emma Tammi has been discussing plans for a potential sequel.

It’s been in the works for years at Blumhouse and Universal, but this week, fans will finally get to watch the Five Nights at Freddy’s flick.

Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and Mary Stuart Masterson star, alongside a whole host of animatronic horrors. Meanwhile, The Wind helmer Emma Tammi co-writes and directs, with the official synopsis as follows:

“The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s director promises “new friends” in sequel

There’s no word yet regarding whether Five Nights at Freddy’s will get a sequel, but that didn’t stop us asking Emma Tammi about potential plans for a Part 2.

“I’m really hopeful that we’ll be able to make a sequel,” says Tammi. “And should we be able to, I think we would see our animatronics again. But I also think we would have some new friends to meet as well.”

As for Easter eggs, Tammi also told us there are multiple details from the source material for eagle-eyed gamers to spot.

“Oh yeah, there’s a ton in there, and I think a lot will be seen on first view, especially for the fans who are so familiar with the world. Some cameos. I think there will be some immediate recognition. However, there’s a lot buried in there too. So I think for the fans that want to watch it more than once, or eventually maybe on their TVs at home, it’ll be a fun thing to keep discovering new details.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be in US theaters and streaming on Peacock from October 27, 2023, while it hits UK screens two days earlier, on October 25.

Interview conducted by Britanni Johnson.

