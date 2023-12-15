Matthew Lillard is “hopeful” there will be a Five Night’s at Freddy’s sequel

Five Night’s at Freddy’s actor Matthew Lillard is excited at the prospect of making a sequel and is “up for all of it” in terms of future projects in the universe.

After years of waiting, the Five Nights At Freddy’s film finally arrived in theatres in 2023. While the movie was met with mixed reviews, it still managed to bring in a solid sum at the box office.

Many praised the animatronics that were specifically designed for the movie and enjoyed the Easter eggs and references to the games. Despite its success at the box office, a sequel is yet to be given the green light.

However, actor Matthew Lillard, one of the stars of the film, is hopeful that more FNAF movies will be released and developed. In an interview with IGN, Lillard expressed his enjoyment when working on the project and his “hopeful” he’ll be back for more.

Dexerto FNAF has a dedicated and loyal fanbase

“I mean, first and foremost, I’m hopeful on behalf of the fans that we get a sequel. It is Hollywood. The expectation is that something’s going to happen at some point. So that’s first and foremost, that I think the fans deserve it. I think it’s the seventh highest-grossing movie of the year and so we’re excited about that.”

The actor then discussed how if they were to make more FNAF movies, they continue to honor the fanbase and deliver content they would want.

“So for me, it’s important to me that we deliver on behalf of the fans. I think that’s the only thing that matters to Scott, quite frankly. The thing I want to do is make sure that I follow Scott’s guidance and keep delivering on behalf of the lore that the fans are interested in. I think that’s essential.”

When asked what he would want to see for a sequel, Lillard expressed that is open for any and everything the director throws his way, even if it does mean him hiding behind a mask as Springtrap.

“For me as an actor, in terms of Afton, I mean, it’ll be interesting. Now with Springtrap, is he in the mask the whole time? Does he do flashback sequences? I don’t know what that is, quite frankly.

I’m up for all of it. I found I was surprised at how excited I was to put the mask on and put the whole suit on because it informed me in this crazy way that I never expected. So whatever comes my way, however it goes, I’m down. I can’t wait to dig in and get to the next layer of the storytelling.”

