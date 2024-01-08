There’s been plenty of back and forth over whether Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be happening, with a new report suggesting the sequel is coming “as soon as possible.”

Following the huge box office success of the game-to-movie adaptation, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 officially looks to be going ahead.

The original film’s synopsis reads “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

With recent reports stating that a sequel hadn’t in fact been greenlit, one star now says Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be ramping up “as soon as possible.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is coming “as soon as possible”

According to a recent interview with Variety, actor Josh Hutcherson has stated that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be set into motion “as soon as possible.”

“I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible,” Hutcherson explained. “Obviously, the fans are amazing and die-hard. For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal.

“We hoped it would connect with audiences,” he added. “But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

In recent weeks, there’s been plenty of will-they-won’t-they surrounding the potential creation of a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel, with production company Blumhouse explaining why the movie hasn’t been greenlit as of yet.

Speaking to Collider, executive producer Ryan Turek explained ““That movie made so much money. It was a huge success, and we’re grateful for that. Emma [Tammi] did such a great job, but we’re still waiting for the green light on that. We’ll see.”

“This was a given right here after its massive success. I am honestly surprised that it took them so long to officially announce it was in the works,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “I think this is great, hopefully they dive a bit more into the horror. I really liked the animatronics,” a second agreed.

Speaking to Dexerto during the release of the original movie, director Emma Tammi stated “I’m really hopeful that we’ll be able to make a sequel. And should we be able to, I think we would see our animatronics again. But I also think we would have some new friends to meet as well.”

Official details for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 as of yet remain unknown.

