Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 set to introduce the game’s scariest animatronic

Eleni Thomas
Five Nights at Freddy's 2Universal Pictures

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is finally confirmed, with Blumhouse CEO revealing that the game’s scariest animatronic will be appearing in the sequel.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 has finally been given the green light by Blumhouse, with behind-the-scenes shots of early development for the sequel already revealing that it will include the scariest animatronic in the gaming franchise.

In a new X post (formerly known as Twitter) Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum provided a behind-the-scenes look at development for the sequel. Included in the post was an image of a new animatronic, one that fans of the game will recognize as Mangle.

The CEO captioning the photo, “Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is working their magic again! We aren’t sure what they’re working on, but we know it will be great!”

In FNAF lore, Mangle first makes an appearance in the second game. Mangle a version of another animatronic Foxy. 

However, Mangle is a much more destroyed version of the character, one that has been ripped apart time and time again by toddlers.

In turn, worn down and mangled. Left with only the exoskeleton, a few heads, and a terrifying gaze.

In the second game, Mangle serves as one of the main villains. As such, their inclusion in the second film was something fans had been speculating on for some time.

Now that it has been confirmed, however, it’ll be interesting to see how Mangle falls into the larger Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 story and what kind of frights Blumhouse has in store for the character and the film at large.

Eleni Thomas

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. Having completed her Bachelor's in communication (Journalism) at RMIT University, Eleni is now a Senior Writer for the Dexerto Australia team. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it) and a lover of the zombie genre, Eleni covers gaming, entertainment as well as TV and movies for the site. She is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

