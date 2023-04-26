When does Firefly Lane return – what time is Season 2 Part 2 streaming?

Firefly Lane’s Season 2 Part 2, the final chapter in the time-jumping drama, is about to hit Netflix – so, here’s everything you need to know about when it returns and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Firefly Lane after the end of Part 1 went full circle on the Season 1 finale, with viewers rewatching the funeral scene now knowing why Kate (Sarah Chalke) was so mad at her lifelong bestie Tully (Katherine Heigl).

But this was far from the most important news, as we also saw Kate learning of a devastating diagnosis that will impact her life, her family, and her relationship with Tully forever.

With such an explosive end to the first chapter of Season 2, you might be wondering: when does the show return to Netflix, and what time is Part 2 streaming? We’ve got the answers.

When does Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 return?

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 premieres on Netflix on April 27, 2023.

Check out the trailer below:

There are seven new episodes to binge-watch, all of which will drop at the same time so you don’t have to wait for new ones each week. Season 2 Part 1 premiered in December 2022 and consisted of nine episodes, making the overall second chapter a whopping 16 episodes long.

The sad news is there won’t be anymore from Kate and Tully in the future, as Netflix previously confirmed Season 2 will also be the last. It makes sense, given the show is based on the two books in Kristin Hannah’s Firefly Lane series (although it doesn’t make it any less sad to say goodbye to the characters we’ve grown to love – in all of their timelines).

But at least there are seven new 50-minute episodes to get stuck into in the coming days.

What time does Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 arrive?

What time Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 arrives on Netflix will depend on where you are located, so here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

To refresh your memories, here’s the full synopsis for Firefly Lane Season 2: “What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our Firefly Lane Girls Forever?

“We’ll learn the answer this season – but first – Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from – including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud.

“In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match – that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes.

“While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.”

Firefly Lane Season 1 and Season 2 Part 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 Part 2 arrives on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

