Reacher Season 2 cast: All actors & characters

While Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher for Season 2, the new season will have a few new faces and returning ones – here’s the full list of the cast actors and their characters.

The first season of Reacher made clear that the series protagonist is moving on from Margrave and everything he had done to help the small town. He’s especially leaving behind his possible love interest Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald).

The brute and muscular nomad is off to another adventure across the country and where he’s possibly needed most. Reacher Season 2 will bring back some familiar characters while including some new ones as it will adapt Lee Child’s eleventh book.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans will get a special treat as a famous Terminator star joined the series as a formidable foe against Reacher. As Reacher looks into the murders of his investigative team, he encounters many people in his way. Here are the main actors and characters to keep tabs on for the December premiere.

Contents

Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher

Amazon Prime Video

Returning to his titular cast role in Reacher Season 2 is none other than Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher – combat and weapons extraordinaire with a sarcastic sense of humor.

Article continues after ad

The veteran military police investigator is forced to abandon his drifter lifestyle once again but for a reason that hits close to home. He receives an encrypted message that his former US Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, is being killed off. He bands together some of his old comrades to help find answers and the person responsible.

Article continues after ad

Ritchson is known among some fans for his earliest comedic role in Blue Mountain State as Thad Castle and his superhero guest role as Aquaman in Smallville. He also played Hank Hall / Hawk on the HBO Max series Titans.

Article continues after ad

Maria Sten: Frances Neagley

Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sten is a Reacher cast regular having made her original debut in Season 1 as Frances Neagley, an old friend of Reacher with skills in gathering intel.

Neagley returns to help Reacher as the case is also special to her as she formerly served in the military as an Army MP under Reacher in the 110th Special Investigations Unit. She becomes a great asset to Reacher as a private investigator after leaving the military.

Article continues after ad

Fiercely loyal, Neagley joins Reacher’s team after also learning the truth about their former division. Together they go on the hunt for answers and investigate the person pulling the strings behind the murders.

Article continues after ad

As well as being an actor, Sten has a history in pageant work having been Miss Denmark Universe 2008. Some of her known roles are as Jillian in Channel Zero: The Dream Door and Liz in Swamp Thing.

Robert Patrick: Shane Langston

Amazon Prime Video

New to the cast is Terminator actor Robert Patrick as Shane Langston. The actor took over the role from Rory Cochrane who backed out of the series early on.

Article continues after ad

His character Shane Langston is a former NYPD detective turned head of security for a private defense contractor. Based on the Reacher Season 2 trailer, Langston may be a formidable foe for Reacher and the others. Is he the boss behind the murders? Or is someone giving him orders?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ferdinand Kingsley: A.M.

Reacher Season 2 will as even more skilled antagonists with Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M.

For the second season, A.M. is known by Homeland Security as a “ghost.” Working under various aliases, he’s hard to target and works for money. The highest bidder wins his services.

Kingsley is best known for his role as Hamza Bey in the film Dracula Untold and Mr. Francatelli in the British TV series Victoria. His most recent claim to fame is his role as Hob Gadling in Netflix’s The Sandman.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Serinda Swan: Karla Dixon

Amazon Prime Video

Serinda Swan was cast as another one of Reacher’s former teammates Karla Dixon for Reacher Season 2.

Like Neagley, Dixon served with the Army’s unit of Special Investigators. She too is a private investigator skilled in combat and numbers. She shares her love for mathematics with Reacher. Don’t let her looks fool you, she can take down anyone regardless of size. She joins the others in the pursuit to avenge her fallen comrades.

Article continues after ad

In 2009, actor Swan played a guest role as Zatanna Zatara in Smallville. She then had a main role as Erica Reed in Breakout Kings followed by playing Paige Arkin in Graceland. As Chloe, she had a recurring role in Ballers. Her most recent work is as Jenny Cooper in Coroner.

Article continues after ad

Shaun Sipos: David O’Donnell

Amazon Prime Video

Joining the team and Recher Season 2 is actor Shaun Sipos as David O’Donnell. He too served under Reacher in the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit.

Article continues after ad

Unlike his companions, David is strikingly different and perceived as a run-of-the-mill white-collar worker. In the Reacher Season 2 trailer, Reacher jokes that things are the same as always with him doing the physical work with David looking on. In Child’s book, he’s described as “tall, fair, handsome, like a stockbroker.”

The Canadian actor is known for his roles on Complete Savages, Eric Daniels on Life Unexpected, and David Breck on the series Melrose Place. But die-hard Vampire Diaries fans will remember him as Aaron Whitmore in the fifth season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Reacher Season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. You can also check out our other Reacher coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.