Knock at the Cabin: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about Knock at the Cabin, M. Night Shyamalan’s new (seemingly) apocalyptic thriller, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

Knock at the Cabin is set to be the next big horror film from acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan. While details for the movie are still scarce, viewers can expect frights and plot twist’s galore if it’s anything like Shyamalan’s previous projects.

With a star-studded cast and crew as well, this film is shaping up to be one of the most hotly anticipated horrors of 2023. Here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming horror movie Knock at the Cabin, including cast and plot details.

Contents:

Knock at the Cabin is set to release in theatres on February 3, 2023.

The film was initially set to release at the end of February, however, it was moved forward two weeks.

The film wrapped shooting in June 2022 and is currently in post-production ahead of its release in early 2023.

Knock at the Cabin plot: What is it about?

Knock at the Cabin is a home invasion horror film, taking place during an apocalypse.

While details about the film are scarce, the movie has been confirmed to serve as a film adaptation of Paul Tremblay’s novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

Universal Pictures The film will take place at a remote cabin

For those unfamiliar with the novel, the main narrative is that of a home invasion horror that takes place during an apocalypse. The main character of the novel, a seven-year-old girl named Wen, ends up having to fight for her life when four strangers arrive at the remote cabin Wen and her parents are vacationing.

While the film appears to be following the general plot of the book, anyone who has seen director M. Night Shyamalan’s films knows to expect many twists and turns.

Tremblay told CNBC fans of his novel should expect to see some changes in the upcoming film adaptations. “Like the majority of adaptations, there will be story changes and differences compared to the book so my readers will still be surprised by the film,” he said.

Knock at the Cabin cast: Who is in it?

Knock at the Cabin is shaping up to have a strong cast of actors attached to the film. The main character and role of seven-year-old Wen is being played by industry newcomer Kristen Cui has been cast in the role.

Universal Pictures Knock at the Cabin has a star studded line up

Dave Bautista, best known for his role in the MCU as Drax the Destroyer, will star in the film as Leonard, one of the strangers who arrives at the Cabin.

The other three strangers will be played by Rupert Grint as Redmond, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Adriane, and Abby Quinn as Sabrina. Harry Potter fans might be surprised and excited to see Grint playing a role in the film given that it will be his first feature role in eight years.

Hamilton’s Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge are also set to star in the film as married couple Andrew and Eric who are trapped inside the cabin.

Knock at the Cabin trailer: Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for Knock at the Cabin dropped on September 22, 2022. The almost three minutes of footage gives viewers a much greater insight into what they can expect from the film. But as one should know ahead of a M. Night Shyamalan film, more questions than answers are raised by the end. The trailer can be viewed below.

A second trailer has since been released for the movie, which you can also check out below:

And that’s everything we know about Knock at the Cabin! Check back for further updates, and in the meantime, you can see our other horror hubs below:

