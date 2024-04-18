Baldur’s Gate 3 and D&D’s 50th anniversary collide as Astarion voices Vecna

Neil Newbon, the voice actor of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion, gives voice to the legendary D&D villain Vecna in this trailer for 5e’s latest adventure module.

D&D’s 50th-anniversary celebrations are gearing up, and a large part of those celebrations is Vecna: Eve of Ruin. This epic, high-level adventure serves as the culmination of D&D 5e, before 2024’s major rules update once again changes the bedrock of the game that players have been falling in love with for 50 years.

Vecna is one of D&D’s most iconic villains, a Lich wielding dark magic and all-but-forgotten knowledge in an attempt to secure absolute power and life beyond death. Such a legendary, imposing villain deserves a performance to match, and Wizards of the Coast has struck gold in that regard. Neil Newbon, voice of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion, is lending his talents to the undead tyrant in a brand-new trailer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In this trailer for the Eve of Ruin adventure module, Newbon gives voice to Vecna’s dastardly plans for multiversal conquest. Anyone who has had hours of their life devoured by Baldur’s Gate 3 will know that Newbon has plenty of practice playing an undead being seeking power and ascension, making this casting a slam-dunk.

This adventure module is set to be a whirlwind tour of 5E’s multiverse, as high-level characters race through beloved settings like Ravenloft and Sigil in an attempt to gather the Rod of Seven Parts and put an end to Vecna’s dreams of remaking all worlds in his ghastly image.

Article continues after ad

BG3 fans will be delighted to see Newbon’s collaboration with Wizards of the Coast continue, and D&D players have a lot to be excited about in advance of this climactic 5e adventure. Vecna: Eve of Ruin is set to launch on May 21st.