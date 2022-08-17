The Last of Us HBO TV show: Release date, cast, set photos, more

Here’s everything we know about The Last Of Us HBO show, an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s beloved game, from a possible release date to plot, cast, and other details.

First released in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and later released on PS4, The Last Of Us is often regarded as one of the best games of all time, as well as the best PS exclusive.

It follows the story of Joel after a mutation of the Cordyceps fungus takes over the United States. He is tasked with transporting Ellie, a young girl who is immune to the disease, across the country in hopes of developing a cure.

Following the success of the first title, Naughty Dog released the highly-anticipated sequel that advanced the story of the main characters. Now HBO and Naughty Dog are bringing the critically acclaimed franchise to the screen with a multimillion-dollar production.

From an early look at the new Joel and Ellie to leaked set photos, here’s everything we know about The Last of Us TV show, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details.

The Last of Us HBO cast, characters and director

In March 2020, Home Box Office announced that they were taking on the project, and revealing its first director. Director Johan Renck (Breaking Bad, Chernobyl), was set to helm the pilot episode but had to drop out due to scheduling issues.

Since then, the project brought on Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole) who will now direct the Last of Us pilot. Ali Abbasi (Border) and Jasmila Zbanic (Quo vadis, Aida?) have also been tapped to direct episodes in the premiere season. More directors are expected to come on board and Neil Druckmann himself even got in on the fun, directing a full episode himself.

As for The Last of Us cast: Pedro Pascal (The Mandolorian) will play Joel. Ellie will be played by Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones). Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) will play Marlene, Storm Reid (Euphoria) will play Riley, and Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will play Tommy.

Henry and Sam, two brothers who appear during a key storyline in the game, will be played by The Hate U Give’s Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard.

As announced during the Summer Game Fest 2022 broadcast, we also know that the original Joel and Ellie, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, will be appearing in the show. While they obviously won’t be reprising their roles, Druckmann teased their involvement is far more than just “a wink to the camera and a cameo.”

“These are real roles that we’re keeping under wraps for now,” he said.

YouTube: thegameawards Both Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will be playing new characters as part of The Last of Us cast.

Druckmann has also helped write some episodes, while being a co-creator of the HBO adaptation alongside Craig Mazin.

Gustavo Santaolalla, who scored both Last of Us games, will create some music for the show. Executive producers include Asad Qizilbash (Uncharted), Rose Lam (Altered Carbon), PlayStation Productions’ Carter Swan, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones, Chernobyl).

While Pascal landed the lead role of Joel, a recent interview with GQ revealed that he’s actually staying away from the video game. Rather than taking inspiration from the original portrayal of the character, he’s opting to come at it from a fresh perspective.

“I watched for as long as I was able to that day,” Pascal said while his nephew was playing the game. “I found Joel so impressive – Ifound the whole of it such a visually impressive experience. And then I got worried that I would imitate too much, which I think could be right in some circumstances, and then a mistake in others.

“So I just wanted to create a healthy distance, and for that to be more in the hands of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.”

The Last of Us HBO release date: When is it coming out?

The Last of US HBO show will have a release date sometime in early 2023.

Fans anxiously waiting for the first episode will have to be patient a little while longer. Despite first seeing the cast together as early as July, 2, 2021, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys managed expectations in an interview with Deadline. “It’s not going to air in 2022,” he announced.

“They are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see [the show] in 2023. What I’ve seen looks amazing, so I’m excited for it, but it will not be in 2022.”

While no specific release date has been nailed down in 2023, we do know The Last of Us TV show is expected to feature 10 episodes in Season 1.

The Last of Us HBO budget: How much did it cost?

While the exact number isn’t known, reports have suggested that HBO are ready to shell out more money per episode on The Last of Us than they did on Game of Thrones.

A CTV News interview with International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees 212 (IATSE 212) union president Damian Petti, who’s working with the production on the Last of Us, gave us an idea of HBO’s budget.

“I cannot confirm the official budget numbers but will say it is likely the largest project shooting in Canada,” Petti said. “This project well exceeds the eight-figure per episode mark,” he said, “so there is a multiplier effect on our economy in terms of its impact.”

HBO famously spent upwards of $6 million USD per episode for the first season of Game of Thrones, with that cost rapidly shooting up to $10 million to $15 million in the later seasons.

The Last of Us Season 1 is reportedly starting with an eight-figure budget per episode, and it’ll be interesting to see how it progresses with any future season orders.

The Last of Us HBO trailer: Is there a trailer or footage?

While no official footage has been revealed just yet, Naughty Dog revealed the first image of the new adaptation on September 26.

Naughty Dog / HBO The first official image from The Last of Us TV show.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey can be seen in character as Joel and Ellie. The two are staring across a field at a wreckage, both in costume with their character’s respective backpacks.

A second image soon followed up during the Summer Game Fest 2022, as Neil Druckmann provided another look at the central characters in action.

HBO The TV version of Joel and Ellie will be navigating through the museum no different from the intense scene in the original game.

The darker setting is supposedly a direct adaptation of the museum section from the early chapters of the first game.

The Last of Us HBO set photos

With production now underway on The Last of Us TV show, plenty of filming is being done on external sets. To capture the post-apocalyptic nature of the series, many of these outdoor locations have been sectioned off and completely overhauled for the sake of the shoot.

From rundown vehicles to overgrown foliage, many streets across the United States have been given an end-of-the-world makeover to fit the bill.

Given the budget, it appears no stone is being left unturned in bringing The Last of Us to life.

From sprawling set designs down to the finest little details, it’s clear to see plenty of love is going into the production.

The Last of Us HBO plot: What is it about?

In March, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the series will cover the events from the first game, with the “possibility” of it delving into Part II in the future.

Whether it will continue past the events of both games is currently unknown, but speaking to GameSpot, Troy Baker, Joel’s voice actor, claimed that the show could have “three to four” seasons to match the pace of the game.

We can only hope that HBO doesn’t rush through it… *cough* like the final season of Game of Thrones. *cough*