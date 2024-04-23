D&D X BlackMilk Clothing collection: Where to buy, best items, more

Dungeons & Dragons is celebrating its 50th anniversary by collaborating with Australian clothing brand BlackMilk. Here’s what to know about the collection, including our hand-on impressions of the Shrug Bishop Dress.

D&D‘s 50th anniversary celebration has been full of crossovers with popular brands like LEGO and Converse. Among these is a collaboration with BlackMilk, an Australian clothing brand who has worked with various other gaming and nerd culture IP including Pokemon, Mario, Star Wars, and The Witcher.

The D&D X BlackMilk collection includes over three dozen designs drawing from the game’s decades-long history. This includes T-shirts with iconic characters, dresses with subtle D&D motifs, and accessories that fit with the rest of the collection. We were also able to get our hands on one of the dresses, so we can speak to its overall quality.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what to know about the D&D X BlackMilk collection.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Where to buy the D&D X BlackMilk collection

The Dungeons & Dragons X BlackMilk collection is exclusively available on BlackMilk’s website.

Note that several pieces and sizes are sold out. Those marked “Limited” will not be restocked, though other items may come back at a later date.

Best D&D X BlackMilk pieces & references

BlackMilk / Wizards of the Coast

BlackMilk’s D&D collection features some great references to the tabletop game, including its characters, creatures, and maps.

Some standout pieces include a robe (pictured above) that features Count Strahd von Zarovich. This particular design draws from the original Advanced D&D Ravenloft module’s cover art, which shows the vampire lord standing on the balcony of Castle Ravenloft.

Article continues after ad

There are also options for those who prefer more subtle designs, including a maxi dress and romper inspired by the Harpers. This faction from D&D lore has become more recognizable in recent years after appearances in Baldur’s Gate 3 and the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The design includes various references to the group, including the crescent moon and harp symbol they’ve long been associated with.

Article continues after ad

Another highlight is the Tomb of Annihilation Blazer. The maroon jacket features the D&D ampersand on the breast pocket and, as the name suggests, the map from the Tomb of Annihilation adventure module printed on the lining. This adventure is famously brutal and based on 1978’s Tomb of Horrors, which was written by D&D co-creator Gary Gygax himself.

Article continues after ad

D&D X BlackMilk Shrug Bishop Dress impressions

BlackMilk / Wizards of the Coast

I was able to get my hands on the Shrug Bishop Dress (pictured above) thanks to Wizards of the Coast and BlackMilk, so I can attest to its quality first-hand.

First off, I really love the color and subtlety of the design, which incorporates the d20 and iconic dragon ampersand. The material also feels very high-quality and has a lot of elasticity, making for a cozy and flattering fit. I also really appreciated the tie on the neckline for allowing me to adjust the top until I felt comfortable.

I personally love my dress, but there are a couple of things I noticed that may impact your comfort. For one, while the sleeves give it a nice look, the elastic on the ends is fairly snug. Like the rest of the dress, it has a lot of stretch to it, but if you don’t like to have things around your wrists, you may want to pick a size larger than usual or another design altogether.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Second, the elastic across the chest often folds itself down, revealing the black lining of the dress. That’s not inherently a knock against the dress, but it is something to be aware of before buying.

Of course, this is just one piece and I can’t judge the whole D&D collection based on the Shrug Bishop Dress. Still, for context, this is not my first BlackMilk product, and I’m just as happy with it as I have been with previous purchases.