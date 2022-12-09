The Conjuring 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Here’s everything we know about The Conjuring 4, the next spooky adventure with Ed and Lorraine Warren, from a possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

The Conjuring took horror fans by surprise with its incredible imagery, filmmaking, and practical effects. The story of the haunting of the Perron family is considered to be one of the best recent horror films.

Its success spawned two sequels in The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, as well as several spinoff movies.

But horror fans have been eager to revisit the Warrens in the next recounting of a real-life ghost story. Now, The Conjuring 4 has been confirmed, so here’s everything we know so far.

Article continues after ad

As of December 2022, The Conjuring 4 does not have a confirmed release date – however, we can expect it to release sometime in 2024.

While there’s every chance it could appear in late 2023, The Nun 2, a sequel to the Conjuring spinoff, is due for release on September 8, 2023. It’s unlikely the studio would double up.

According to a report by Deadline, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will return as a screenwriter, after penning the second and third Conjuring movies. James Wan and Peter Safran, who were producers on all three Conjuring films will also return in that role.

The Conjuring 4 cast: Who’s in it?

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are both expected to return as Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring 4.

Article continues after ad

However, The Hollywood Reporter says “no deals are made currently,” and there haven’t been further updates regarding the movie’s cast.

As The Conjuring series tends to take a case-by-case approach, with the Warrens investigating different supernatural reports in each sequel, don’t expect anyone from the past movies to show up – apart from Annabelle the doll, of course.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Conjuring 4 plot: What is it about?

There is currently no official plot for The Conjuring 4 – but fans are hopeful the fourth movie will finally deal with their most famous case: The Amityville Horror.

Other high-profile hauntings that the fourth movie could tackle include the Snedeker house, the Smurl haunting, and the Haunting of Union Cemetery.

Article continues after ad

Michael Chaves, who directed The Devil Made Me Do It, earlier said: “There are some really interesting case files in the ’80s and, without giving any of those away, I think it’s also interesting to see the Warrens more as these public figures under scrutiny, skeptics coming at them, them working with police departments.

“What [The Devil Made Me Do It] hopefully does is open up this new chapter for the Warrens. This has a very unique ending to The Conjuring films. I would be excited to see where it could go from here. What could the Warrens get into? What’s happened to their careers? I think there are so many possibilities.”

Article continues after ad

The Conjuring 4 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Since the next Conjuring movie has not yet gone into production, there is no footage available.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for the third film, to remind yourself of all the many characters.

That’s everything we know about The Conjuring 4. We’ll update this article upon further announcements, and in the meantime, check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

M3GAN | Constantine 2 | Scream 6 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse