Disenchantment Part 5: Release date, cast, trailer, and more

Ahead of the release of Disenchantment Part 5, here’s your guide to the show’s release date, cast, trailer, and more.

It’s time to don your shiniest armor and get ready for battle, as Dreamland returns in Netflix‘s Disenchantment.

Created by Matt Groening (the creator of The Simpsons), the series follows the rebellious and alcoholic Princess Bean and her friends as they go on a ton of adventures across Dreamland.

The show is set to return for its fifth and final season. Here’s everything we know about Disenchantment Part 5 from its release date, cast, trailer, and more.

Disenchantment Part 5 is set to release through Netflix on September 1, 2023.

The show announced its return on Twitter with the message: “HEAR YE! HEAR YE! THE FINAL SEASON OF DISENCHANTMENT IS AMONG US! Season 5 premieres on September 1st, only on Netflix. Please enjoy our Final Teaser as we rally momentum for Bean’s shocking conclusion! More to come soon…”

The final 10 episodes of the show will drop at the same time in September, so fans will not have to wait long to see the end of Bean’s journey.

Disenchantment Part 5 cast: Who’s in it?

The final season of Disenchantment will see the return of the main cast who have been in the series since the very beginning. Check out the full cast list below:

Abbi Jacobson as Princess Bean

Eric André as Luci

Nat Faxon as Elfo

John DiMaggio as King Zøg

Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona

Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer

Maurice LaMarche as Odval

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

Rich Fulcher as Turbish

Richard Ayoade as Alva Gunderson

Noel Fielding as Stan the Executioner

Meredith Hagner as Mora the Mermaid

Lucy Montgomery as Bunty and Becky the Enchantress

Billy West as Sorcerio, the Jester, Mertz, King Rulo, Leavo and Pops

As of this moment, no guest voice actors have been announced, but we’ll be sure to update this page if they are.

Is there a trailer for Disenchantment Part 5?

At this time, there’s only a teaser trailer for Disenchantment Part 5. Check it out below:

The trailer showcases the adventures Bean will go on for her last time on screen which includes tangoing with the devil, kissing mermaids, and battling a powerful sorceress.

Disenchantment Part 5 plot: What is it about?

Disenchantment Part 5 will see Princess Bean face off against her biggest enemy to protect those she loves.

The official synopsis for the season reads: “It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.”

That’s everything we know about Disenchantment Part 5, but we’ll be sure to update this hub as more info rolls out. You can check out our Netflix other coverage below:

