Did The Marvels just tease the X-Men’s arrival?

When it comes to the MCU, rumors are always circling. But did the latest release The Marvels just tease the official arrival of X-Men?

We say “official,” but there have of course been X-Men appearing in Marvel films before. A version of Charles Xavier was seen killed in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Deadpool 3 has officially confirmed that it will star Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

However, there are many questions left surrounding the MCU‘s next big release, The Marvels. The film’s synopsis reads “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.”

While Marvel is known for its cross-over links and lingering clues in its post-credits scenes, has the final trailer for The Marvels given a new X-Men connection away?

The Marvels trailer hints at possible X-Men link

According to fan speculation, the new trailer for The Marvels reveals a huge clue about the introduction of X-Men, alongside the possibilities of the multiverse expanding.

In the movie’s latest trailer, the words “comes next” appear onscreen over a cryptic visual that could easily be perceived as a glimpse of the multiverse.

What’s more, the letter “X” is the last to fade out, lingering on its own onscreen. Could this be a signal that the MCU is set to include the X-Men from here on out?

“Wasn’t Rogue supposed to be the villain to Captain Marvel, at one point or in the comics??” one fan reacted to the speculation, with another stating “Omg not yall too! It’s just an X remember what happened when we had our expectations too high? We got Ralph Bonner lol let’s all just wait to see if this is the real deal before we just to conclusion!”

“There will be no X-men in this movie. People do this with every MCU movie or series then get mad when nothing “connects”,” a third mused.

“Sure feels like the endless speculation about rumored cameos are now what colors peoples’ opinions of these movies. It no longer feels like it’s about the story or existing characters,” replied a fourth.

Even though The Marvels hasn’t come out yet, it’s off to a rocky start with Marvel fans. Earlier trailers have been publicly disliked and roasted, and the movie has been cut down so much that it’s now on track to be the shortest film in the history of MCU. Posters have flopped and plot points might have been spoiled altogether. Could X-Men rumors being true change all that?

Even if fans are cynical about the X-Men ties to The Marvels, the logic might not be too far out. Alongside Wolverine in Deadpool 3, recent rumors have suggested that the film will lead into Avengers: Secret Wars, with prime versions of superheroes being collected to form an ultimate army to fight Kang the Conqueror. Could this include the X-Men too?

The Marvels comes to theaters on November 10. In the meantime, check out our other superhero hubs below:

