The Marvels trailer may have spoiled return of MCU’s biggest bad guy 

A new teaser for The Marvels may have accidentally spoiled the return of the MCU’s biggest and most dangerous bad guy to date.

Marvel‘s latest superhero team up film, The Marvels, which is a follow up to Avengers: Endgame, is set to hit the big screen very soon.

The film will follow Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau (Photon), and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) as they try to work together to figure out why they keep swapping places with one another every time they use their powers.

While this movie is going to focus on this trio and their power struggle, a new teaser may have spoiled the return of the MCU’s biggest bad.

Marvels’ trailer reminds audiences with Phase 3’s bad guy

The beginning of the latest teaser trailer for The Marvels highlights the MCU’s need for heroes as it shows footage from Avengers: Endgame with Nick Fury explaining that world needs heroes.

This footage also includes Thanos’ end of movie speech where he tells them that he’s inevitable, meaning they can never stop his overall plan.

However, though Thanos is not shown in the trailer, he can be heard saying a new line of dialogue that wasn’t present in either Infinity War or Endgame, “There will always be more to finish my work.”

The presence of this line could just be a reference to The Marvels’ villain Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior who is using an Accuser’s hammer and an identical bangle to Khan’s to try to restore her homeland after a civil war.

Thanos’ line along with Danvers explaining that Dar-Benn is destroying everywhere she calls home could be setting her up as one of the mini bosses before they face off against Kang in the Avengers film.

But, at the same time, this line could signal that Thanos isn’t completely gone as the MCU’s Phase 5 and 6 have played around with the multiverse and variants of people, so he could come back to threaten the galaxy once again.

