Blue Beetle cast: All actors & characters

Blue Beetle features a big loving family, and plenty of other memorable cast members. Here are the ones you need to know.

The DCEU is currently in turmoil, with films being panned and axed all over the place. However, that hasn’t stopped the new Blue Beetle movie from being released. The film’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally here.

The official Warner Bros. Discovery synopsis for the film is as thus: “Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

This movie brings us a new hero, with plenty of new supporting characters and new villains. So if you’re wanting get an idea of which cast members you’re going to see throughout the film, we have this handy guide for you below.

Blue Beetle: Major cast & characters

Below is a list of all the characters you need to know for the new DC movie Blue Beetle, along with their actors, and where you may have seen them before.

Now, we won’t be mentioning any major DC heroes, so to find out whether or not they’re in the movie, click here. For now, read on to find out more about these new faces.

Jaime Reyes: Xolo Maridueña

DC/Warner Bros.

Jamie is the titular Blue Beetle; a young upbeat college graduate who wants to do right by his family. He always wants to do the right thing in general, even when it’s hard, making him the perfect candidate for the Blue Beetle.

Jamie is played by Xolo Maridueña, in his first major film role. He can also be spotted in Cobra Kai and Parenthood.

Jenny Kord: Bruna Marquezine

DC/Warner Bros.

Jenny Kord is the daughter of the man who was Blue Beetle before Jaime, and she also works for the Kord family company. She can be quite reserved and hard-edged, but is always willing to do the right thing, and opens up more as the film goes along.

Bruna Marquezine, who plays Jenny, can be spotted in a lot of telenovelas, including I Love Paraisópolis, Deus Salve o Rei, and Em Família.

Milagros Reyes: Belissa Escobedo

DC/Warner Bros.

Milagros is Jaime’s younger sister, who is a lot less optimistic and a lot more sardonic than her brother. The two look out for each other through the struggles that the family goes through, though Milagros has a habit of getting her brother in trouble.

Milagros is played by Belissa Escobedo, who can also be seen in Hocus Pocus 2 and The Baker and the Beauty.

Alberto and Rocio Reyes: Damián Alcázar and Elpidia Carrillo

DC/Warner Bros.

Alberto and Rocio are Jaime’s loving parents, and provide support to him throughout the movie. Alberto especially is always giving Jaime advice, despite the fact that the family are going through their own issues, and Alberto admits to Jaime that he often wonders what his purpose in life is meant to be.

Alberto and Rocio are played by Damián Alcázar and Elpidia Carrillo respectively. Damián Alcázar appears in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and ¡Que viva México!, meanwhile Elpidia Carrillo is best known for her role in Predator.

Nana Reyes: Adriana Barraza

DC/Warner Bros.

Nana Reyes is the grandmother of the family, and another big supporter of Jamie throughout the movie. At first she seems the typical kind and feeble old lady that stays out of the action, but as the movie goes along, she becomes the symbol of strength for the family, and reveals a rather violent history.

Nana is played by Adriana Barraza, who can also be spotted in Babel, Rambo: Last Blood, and Where the Tracks End.

Uncle Rudy: George Lopez

DC/Warner Bros.

Uncle Rudy is the DIY-savvy, conspiracy theory obsessed uncle that lives with the Reyes family. He helps out Jaime the most as he explores his newfound Blue Beetle abilities, and provides both comedic relief and technical support.

George Lopez is one of the bigger names in this movie, as the stand-up comedian has appeared in Shark Boy & Lava Girl, Rio, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, and Lopez vs Lopez.

Victoria Kord: Susan Sarandon

DC/Warner Bros.

Victoria Kord is the movies main villain, who is resentful that she was overlooked by the Kord company that her brother was handed. She has a special interest in the Blue Beetle scarab, but said interests follow a much darker path.

Susan Sarandon – who replaced Sharon Stone in the role – is a highly commended actor, appearing in Thelma & Louise, Enchanted, The Lovely Bones, and Stepmom.

Conrad Carapax: Raoul Max Trujillo

DC/Warner Bros.

Conrad Carapax, aka the Indestructible Man, is the secondary antagonist in Blue Beetle. He’s the muscle, and a surprisingly intimidating threat. However, we later learn that he isn’t completely indestructible, as he has a very tragic backstory.

Raoul Max Trujillo appears in Apocalypto, Black Fox, and Moby Dick.

Dr. Sanchez: Javier Guillén

DC/Warner Bros.

Dr. Sanchez is essentially a sidekick for Victoria Kord, who does most of the scientific work for her schemes. He gets talked down to a lot by Victoria, and her actions cause him to have significant doubts about what the Kord company is planning with the Blue Beetle.

Dr. Sanchez is played by Javier Guillén, best known for his work in What We Do in the Shadows, along with his voice roles in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Khaji-Da: Becky G

DC/Warner Bros.

Khaji-Da is more of a voiceover character, as they are the Scarab that takes over Jaime. The scarab has a mind of its own, and chooses who to give the powers of the Blue Beetle to. Here, she chooses Jaime, and the pair form a close guiding connection over the course of the movie.

Becky G, who voices Khaji-Da, is primarily a singer, but also appears in the 2017 Power Rangers film and Gnome Alone.

