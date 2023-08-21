Blue Beetle released in cinemas worldwide last week, so how much has the new superhero movie made at the global box office?

Blue Beetle sits in an interesting position. It’s one of the last movies in the so-called DC Extended Universe, being green-lit before James Gunn and Peter Safran took charge at Warner Bros., but releasing under their tenure.

Their arrival spelt the end for characters like Shazam, Black Adam, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and very possibly Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, but Gunn has claimed that this is just the beginning for Blue Beetle.

Meaning it’s the first film in what’s being called the DCU. Here’s what it made in cinemas during the movie’s opening weekend.

Blue Beetle box office: How much has it made?

Blue Beetle grossed $25.4 million domestically and $18 million internationally, for a global tally of $43 million.

That’s a slow start for the comic book movie, which cost a reported $100 million, before marketing and promotion. But it was enough to oust Barbie from the top spot in its fifth week of release.

Variety reports that in a note to press, Warner Bros. blamed the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary for the film’s sluggish start, which the studio said “is anticipated to be significant, particularly in Southern California where the film is over‐indexing.”

But that U.S. debut of $25.4 million trails Shazam: Fury of the God’s 30.1 million and The Flash’s $55 million, and both those films are now considered flops.

What is Blue Beetle about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Blue Beetle: “Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

“When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

While this is what we said about the movie in the Dexerto review: “While no masterpiece, Blue Beetle has clearly accomplished what it’s set out to do. The characters are likeable, the action fun, and the escapism easy. And at its core, it will make you feel what it wants you to feel, which is a triumph in its own right.”

