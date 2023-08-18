Is Blue Beetle part of the new DCU?

Blue Beetle is one of the last movies of the current DCEU, but will it be part of James Gunn’s new DCU?

The DCEU is currently in turmoil, with a complete redo of the franchise being set in motion by James Gunn. Films and cameos are being canned left and right, but that hasn’t stopped the new Blue Beetle movie from being released, as it finally comes out today.

As we state in our 3 star review of the film, “It’s been obvious from the beginning that Blue Beetle is set to be a DCEU movie that we all forget, but you can’t help but feel a twinge of sadness for that. Because for what it lacks in originality, it more than makes up for in heart.” But does this forgettability imply that Blue Beetle will be disregarded by the DCEU? And what does that mean for his place in the future DCU?

See, now that James Gunn is charging ahead with his new DCU – which is set to begin with Superman: Legacy – it’s unclear if any of our current DC heroes will continue into this new era. So what does this mean for Blue Beetle?

Is Blue Beetle part of the DCEU?

Technically, yes, though Blue Beetle keeps a much larger distance from the rest of the DCEU than previous movie instalments.

For example, there are no DCEU cameos in this movie. Blue Beetle is certainly not like The Flash, in which multiple versions of the classic superheroes get showcased. Instead, the film focuses solely on the Blue Beetle’s, aka Jaime Reyes’, origin, keeping him a long way away from collaborating with any members of the Justice League.

Certain members of the Justice League are mentioned, however. Specifically the Flash and Batman, the latter of which George Lopez’s character, Uncle Rudy, refers to as “a fascist” in a comedic moment. So Blue Beetle is arguably in the same universe as the heroes we already know, but it seems like the door is being left open for the franchise’s future changes.

Will Blue Beetle be in the DCU?

While nothing is confirmed, depending on the success of Blue Beetle, the character could continue into the DCU.

James Gunn has said that there is the potential for some of the characters from the DC Extended Universe to return in future films. And Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto has repeatedly stated that he wants to make a Blue Beetle trilogy, with the movies growing alongside Jamie Reyes.

But as Soto explained to Yahoo, no sequel has been greenlit yet, as Warner Bros. is waiting to see how well the first flick performs. And sadly, Blue Beetle isn’t projected to do amazingly well, which could lessen its chances.

But putting money aside, there is plenty of story potential to keep Blue Beetle in the DC Universe. The post-credits scene alone gives sequel potential. And considering that Peacemaker will likely continue to be a character in the DCU, and the fact that Peacemaker is a mentor for Jaime in the comics, there’s many ways to connect Blue Beetle with a multitude of characters.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, and we’ll update this article should any concrete information reveal itself.

Blue Beetle is now in cinemas.