Best Marvel Rivals crosshairs with reticle codes

Marvel Rivals is still in its early days, so we don’t yet have a group of pro players to pull crosshair codes from. Fortunately, we’ve got a whole set of crosshairs for you to use, complete with codes so you can import them right into your game.

With how different every hero is in Marvel Rivals, you may not just want one crosshair for everyone. A heroes like Magneto could benefit from having a wider crosshair that’s a bit more representative of his projectiles, while someone like Black Widow may want something a bit more precise.

Here’s a wide selection of crosshairs for you to try out and see what works, as well as their reticle codes and how to use them:

Marvel Rivals best crosshairs and their reticle codes

The Dot

The humble dot, a popular reticle amongst high level players in many competitive shooters. Marvel Rivals is no different.

However, this game especially benefits from the dot reticule on one key subset of heroes: Melee. You’re going to want as much of the screen open and available for you to see when you’re diving into the enemy backline.

Our dot is tuned to be small enough that it’s not obtrusive, but just big enough to viably use for ranged attacks. Heroes like Thor and Hulk are pretty reliant on landing skillshots, so you’ll still want to be able to aim when you have to.

Reticle code: 3;0.0;12.0,12.0,12.0,12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;85.0,85.0,85.0,85.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,50.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

The Professional

If pinpoint accuracy is what you’re looking for, this is the one. The addition of an actual crosshair allows you to make your dot much, much smaller, giving you a bit more visibility on the target you’re aiming at than you’d have with a normal dot reticle.

And, while you could just make your dot smaller and reduce the size of its outline, it can be easy to lose the dot in a firefight if there’s a lot going on. And that’s a pretty common occurrence in Marvel Rivals.

This is the perfect reticle to take if you’re looking for precision and want a little extra guidance to keep track of where exactly you’re aiming.

Reticle code: 2;0.0;4.0,4.0,4.0,9.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;55.0,55.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,3.0,50.0,33.0;15.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;

The “Close Enough”

This reticle is for when close enough is good enough. Several of the heroes in Marvel Rivals have either a shotgun-like spread or a wide, bulky projectile like Groot’s primary fire. For these heroes, something a bit wider will give you a much more accurate representation of where your projectile will end up.

You probably won’t want this on someone who requires precision like Hawkeye or Black Widow, but it’s perfect for close range heroes like Psylocke, or those who have chunkier projectiles like Groot, Magento, and Squirrel Girl.

Reticle Code: 1;0.0;10.0,10.0,20.0,12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;20.0,20.0,20.0,20.0;33.0,33.0,30.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Wondering how to get these reticles into your game? Here’s a quick rundown.

How to import reticle codes in Marvel Rivals

The process of getting these reticles into your game is pretty straightforward if you know where to look, but note that the crosshair settings for controller and keyboard are located in different spots.

Go to Settings

Go to either Keyboard for M&K settings or Controller for controller settings

Go into the combat tab

Look for the Hub section of the menu

Click the “Import Save” icon between Reticle Save and the crosshair dropdown menu

From there, you’ll be able to copy paste one of the codes from this page and toss it right in there. Also note that, in the top left corner of the screen, there’s an option to change all of your settings for each individual hero.

If you decide by chance to give your heroes several different crosshairs and swap them out depending on who you’re playing, that’ll give you the option to do it.

That’s everything you need to know about the best crosshairs in Marvel Rivals and how to import them with Reticle Codes! Check out our PC settings guide if you’re having trouble getting a consistent frame rate on PC, or our tier list if you want to know the best heroes in the game.