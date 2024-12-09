All Marvel Rivals ranked rewards in Season 0 & how to unlock them

Playing ranked in Marvel Rivals will give you a plethora of different rewards. Here’s a list of all of them as well as how to unlock them in the current season.

Before Marvel Rivals’ launch, devs had teased players with plenty of cosmetics they could get for free. Not just the Iron Man Armor 42 skin, but also the Magneto skin from Twitch Drops and many additional rewards.

Now that the game is live, players who are eager to climb the ranks are in for a treat. There are some more freebies that you can unlock as long as you meet the requirements.

One of which is a Golden Moonlight costume for Moon Knight. We’ve compiled all the rewards below for Season 0 and how you can get them.

How to get Golden Moonlight Moon Knight skin in Marvel Rivals

netease / marvel Golden Moonlight is just one of the exclusive rewards you can get from playing ranked.

The Golden Moonlight costume is a free reward that players can obtain by hitting the Gold rank. Unlike his default design, the Moonlight costume boasts a darker color palette, featuring a classier look with the black and gold combo.

This isn’t the only free reward you can get by grinding through the ranks, as the Silver and Gold Crest of Honor are also available — though they’ll require more dedication to obtain.

All ranked rewards (Season 0)

Below is a list of all the rank rewards as of now:

Reward Requirement to unlock Golden Moonlight skin for Moon Knight Reach Gold rank Silver Crest of Honor Reach Grand Master rank Gold Crest of Honor Reach Top 500

The crests from the rank rewards basically give your nameplate a little icon on them, showing that you’ve managed to hit high ranks. Of course, the gold one here stands out the most, and it’s pretty fitting for those who want to show off how much they’ve achieved.

netease / marvel A closer look at Silver and Gold crests on a nameplate in-game.

Do keep in mind, however, that you must be at least level 10 to join ranked games. The easiest way to reach this level quickly is to complete all your missions and play characters you’re comfortable with.

There’s a total of 33 characters in the roster as of now. If you need help deciding who to pick in Marvel Rivals, check out our character tier list. Additionally, for the best experience possible, ensure you have the best PC settings enabled.