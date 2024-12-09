Marvel Rivals Hawkeye guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Hawkeye is the sharpest shooting Avenger in Marvel Rivals and with the right approach, can help carry a team to victory. Here’s a comprehensive guide on all of his abilities and how to master the Duelist hero.

Clint Barton may not be the flashiest of Marvel characters, after all, he’s a human wielding a bow and arrow, but his aim makes him one of the deadliest of all. While he’s not flying through the sky or drowning his opposition with otherworldy powers, his simple approach to combat can have him at the top of any leaderboard.

If you’re confident with your aim, there are few better Duelist options than Hawkeye. But beyond raw skill, you can achieve a great deal with this hero if you adopt the right approach to positioning, timing, and more.

So if you’re looking to master the character, here’s how you can get the most out of Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals.

NetEase Games Hawkeye has serious potential in the right hands, emerging as a top Duelist pick in the early meta.

Hawkeye’s weapon in Marvel Rivals

As you would expect, Hawkeye with his trusty bow, however, there’s a bit more to it than first meets the eye.

While the standard method of fire is all well and good, an optional explosive arrow can damage a wider area in clutch situations.

Weapons

Piercing Arrow

Shoot a powerful arrow.

Blast Arrow

Shoot three explosive arrows.

Hawkeye’s abilities

Although he’s listed with a four-star difficulty, Hawkeye’s kit is relatively simple to master. With just two main abilities to focus on, this Duelist mostly lets your aim do the talking.

The Crescent Slash is a quick melee-based ability that can knock foes out of position for a brief moment, though don’t expect it to deal a ton of damage. Meanwhile, the Hypersonic Arrow is a great counter to airborne enemies, but again, your primary fire is really where the damage comes from.

Abilities

Crescent Slash

Unsheathe a katana and slash forward, knocking hit enemies airborne.

Hypersonic Arrow

Shoot a Hypersonic Arrow, dealing additional damage to enemies in its path.

Skyward Leap

Perform a double jump in the direction of movement.

Archer’s Focus (Passive)

Aim at an enemy to improve focus, enhancing the damage inflicted by Piercing Arrow.

Ultimate

Hunter’s Sight

Capture Afterimages of enemies in Hawkeye’s view. Damage dealt to an Afterimage is transferred to the corresponding enemy.

Team-Up Ability

Supersensory Hunt

Hawkeye can share his Hunter’s Sight with Black Widow, enabling her to catch sight of and damage afterimages of enemies.

Tips to play Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals

As we said at the top, performing well with Hawkeye mostly boils down to your aim. Whether you’re on controller or mouse and keyboard, it’s well worth hopping into the Practice Range for a few minutes before your first game of the day. Use this opportunity to warm up a little. Unlike other heroes that don’t require as much intense input, Hawkeye is best when you’re sharp.

Much like pro players do in other games, spend time practicing, warming up against bots, and then diving into the real thing.

NetEase Games Visit the Practice Range often to fine-tune your aim as Hawkeye.

Knowing exactly when to use Hawkeye’s key abilities is also vital. On paper, it looks simple enough to spam out arrows of all kinds, but there’s a degree of mastery to it if you think a little bigger.

For instance, take his Hypersonic Arrow. Sure, it can be used for a quick bit of damage against opponents on the ground, but aim it up high toward an enemy in the sky, and it’s far more beneficial. Having the power to directly counter any airborne heroes is massive and you should be using this trick to your advantage.

When it comes to the Hunter’s Sight Ultimate, it’s a great idea to flank before triggering it. If you can catch enemies by surprise, they won’t have time to react as you continue shooting their original placement thanks to the Afterimage. Furthermore, this ability is doubly as good if Black Widow is on the team.

Hawkeye’s Team-Up ability with Black Widow is among the best in the game, as rather than a quick one-off gimmick, this one effectively doubles up your Ultimate. By enabling Black Widow to also damage Afterimages, you can tag-team an easy team wipe before the competition knows what hit them.

NetEase Games Nail the essentials and you’ll be a force in any lobby as Hawkeye.

That’s all you need to know about Hawkeye in the free-to-play shooter for the time being. For more on the massively popular game, check out our full tier-list ranking every hero.