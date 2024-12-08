Invincible Season 3 trailer has fans worried after major character is “nowhere in sight”

The Invincible Season 3 trailer is out now, but alongside new suits and big battles, there’s one important character that isn’t featured, and it has fans stressing.

Invincible Season 2 ended with a trip across the multiverse, but Mark doesn’t need to go far to find trouble in the upcoming Season 3. As the trailer (released on December 7) shows, Mark gets a brand new blue supersuit, as well as a potential new sidekick in Kid Omni-Man.

But there’s also one relationship that still needs some attention, and that’s Mark and Eve. Mark met a future version of Eve as he traveled through timelines at the end of Season 2, and she dropped the bombshell that her current self was in love with him.

It was heavy stuff, so fans are surprised to see that Eve doesn’t feature at all in the trailer for Season 3, save for one tiny glimpse.

The Invincible Season 3 trailer is missing Atom Eve

Eve appears for a second at the 1:35 mark in the trailer (below), fighting a giant dragon. However, with no dialogue and not even a glimpse of her face, many have been left worrying that this means she won’t be featuring much this season.

Since her relationship with Mark is one of the main arcs in the series, it doesn’t bode well for those hoping to see a little more.

“We got the Invincible trailer but at what cost (no Eve),” said one X user.

“So many Invincible S3 leaks and nowhere is my girl Atom Eve in sight, I hate it hereeeee,” another added, referring to the release date leaks back in October.

One user even joked, “Atom Eve just doesn’t exist in Season 3 btw, even Shapesmith got speaking lines in the trailer over her lmao.”

Amazon Prime Video Atom Eve in Invincible

“Since I saw no Eve in the Invincible trailer, please don’t mess this relationship like they did with SpideyMJ or BatCat,” one user pleaded.

One wrote, “Just remembered they barely showed Atom Eve in the trailer. I know they’re building up that momentum of these two finally getting together, but we should’ve at least got some Markeve crumbs.”

It’s worth noting that this season is changing up the show’s release pattern, with the first three episodes all dropping on February 6 on Prime Video, followed by a weekly release until March 13.

What’s more, Season 4 has already been greenlit, meaning there’s plenty of opportunity for more Atom Eve in the future.

For more, check out our guide to the Invincible soundtrack. You can also find out why Invincible Season 3 will fix the show's biggest problem, and find out what's going on with the Invincible movie.