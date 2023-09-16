The best Batman movie isn’t The Dark Knight

Though Christopher Nolan’s seminal Batman movie The Dark Knight changed the game in the superhero genre, is it the best film about DC’s Caped Crusader? To celebrate this year’s Batman Day, let’s examine another contender for the coveted first place.

Since his debut in DC Comics’ May 1939 issue Detective Comics No. 27, Batman has enjoyed a long and storied history on the small screen, from the campy 60s live-action series to the critically acclaimed animated show. But where Batman really flourishes is in cinema.

Tim Burton’s iteration of the Caped Crusader and his arch nemesis, Joker, put a darker and more stylized spin on the source material. Then you had Snyder’s controversial take on Bruce Wayne, with the latest being Matt Reeves’ ambitious and gripping noir antihero in The Batman. However, perhaps no iteration of the Batman narrative has been quite so celebrated as Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy.

Notably, the 2008 sequel, The Dark Knight, weaves a labyrinthine tapestry of moral complexity, where Heath Ledger’s Joker serves as a nihilistic maestro orchestrating a symphony of chaos that challenges not just Batman but the very soul of Gotham. It’s widely considered to be the best Batman movie ever made, but however divisive it may be, a different Batman sequel is first place in my personal ranking.

Why Batman Returns is better than The Dark Knight

As much as it might ruffle a few feathers among the DC/Nolan fandom, I prefer Batman Returns over The Dark Knight – allow me to explain. Cinematically, The Dark Knight is the stronger movie overall; a cohesive plotline, more mature character arcs, and big-budget action sequences. But Tim Burton’s Batman sequel will always be my top choice, as it captures the magic of the franchise.

First and foremost, the aesthetic richness of Batman Returns is unparalleled. The movie is a gothic wonderland; a Burton fever dream of hyper-stylized sets and costumes that transport viewers to a unique universe. Gotham City is a character in itself, its architecture and ambiance proving to be extensions of the story’s emotional core. The set design, full of sweeping curves and shadowy corners, lends itself to the narrative in a way that few superhero movies manage to achieve.

Warner Bros.

In comparison, The Dark Knight adheres to a more realistic and gritty aesthetic that, although brilliantly executed, feels somewhat sanitized. It strips away some of the intrinsic whimsy and fantastical elements that make comic book worlds so engaging. Burton’s Gotham feels like a place where anything could happen, while Nolan’s Gotham could almost be any other city on the planet, albeit one plagued by crime and corruption.

Nostalgia also plays a huge factor here. It can be difficult for filmmakers to surpass the love an audience has for certain titles and characters that were introduced to them in their childhoods – just take a look at the Disney live-action movies. For me, Batman Returns was my first experience with the Caped Crusader on the big screen, and it was a seminal experience that left an indelible impression, evoking a sense of loyalty towards Burton’s interpretation.

Warner Bros.

But while some movies simply act like a time machine, transporting us to simpler times, Batman Returns never fails to evoke a sense of childhood wonder and fascination thanks to its distinct Burton aesthetic, colorful and complex characters, and rebellious take on the Batman ethos. Even those who didn’t grow up watching Burton’s Batman films might feel a sense of nostalgia when hitting the play button, bolstered by the rich, moody orchestration of Danny Elfman’s score.

Batman, Catwoman, and Penguin are Batman Return’s power group

Though Burton took some liberties with the source material – as did Nolan, albeit in a completely different manner – there’s a level of richness to the characters which, coupled with impeccable casting choices, personally makes them the most memorable. Let’s get this straight: Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight is iconic, there’s no denial there. But his Joker is a force of chaos that exists somewhat separately from Christian Bale’s Batman, pulling the strings from the background.

Batman Returns, meanwhile, offers a trio of fascinating, flawed characters in Batman, Catwoman, and the Penguin, all of whom are emotionally and psychologically entangled. Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman is a compelling anti-hero, with a rich character arc that explores themes of female empowerment and identity.

Warner Bros.

Danny DeVito’s Penguin is more than just a villain; he’s a tragic figure, whose evil deeds stem from a lifetime of neglect and societal rejection. Michael Keaton’s Batman is a dark, brooding figure who perfectly complements these villains, providing a complex interplay of motives and fears.

An honorable mention goes to Christopher Walken’s industrialist antagonist Max Shreck; as always, the actor shines in the role with his impeccable delivery and presence. The dynamics between these characters create a multilayered story that surpasses the moral dualities often presented in superhero narratives, paving the way for future iterations of the Gotham arc.

Burton captures the “absurdity” of the superhero genre

While Nolan’s portrayal of the cape-wearers and villains is more grounded, Burton’s is up in the stormy clouds, which will very much determine which side of the debate you sit on. Personally, I enjoy the corny one-liners and hyperbolized sequences in the latter. Shoutout to Pfeiffer in her makeshift catsuit saying, “I am Catwoman, hear me roar,” before backflipping her way through a grungy alleyway.

And here’s the deciding factor for me: Batman Returns doesn’t take itself too seriously. Even Burton himself has previously highlighted the “absurdity” of the comics, and the enjoyment this instills in the readers. Warner Bros didn’t give him as much creative freedom in his 1989 original Batman, and so in his sequel, his imagination runs riot. There’s a levity to the movie, embracing the comic book genre’s more fantastical elements and capturing a tone that is both darkly serious and playfully offbeat.

While I will always appreciate Nolan’s take on the Dark Knight for its gritty realism and complex moral dilemmas, as an adult, I don’t want my superhero movies to take themselves too seriously. Though they’re worlds apart in terms of themes and aesthetics, it’s one of the reasons I love the Guardians of the Galaxy movies so much. They tackle themes of loss, friendship, and identity, all while maintaining a tone that’s irreverent and fun.

Similarly, Batman Returns offers a multi-dimensional viewing experience. It captures the tragedy of its characters – Catwoman’s transformation from meek secretary to empowered anti-hero, Penguin’s fall from grace – while also allowing space for humor and spectacle. I connect to it on more of a human level, and while I hold The Dark Knight up in high regards, Batman Returns will always be my Batmobile ride or die.

