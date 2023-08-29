Batman fans call Gotham War’s take on Catwoman a ‘massive disservice to characters’

Batman and Catwoman fight to save Gotham City in The Gotham War, but fans are furious with how the characters are being written.

The first issue of the next Batman event hit shelves today. Unfortunately, the reception so far has been mixed.

Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War is the follow-up to DC’s Knight Terrors event and Batman’s universe-hopping adventure in his own title. Kicking off after Batman has been in a coma for eight weeks, the event sees Catwoman attempt to wrangle Gotham City’s crime while Batman is out of the picture.

While the idea behind the story is certainly a unique one, fans have already taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the story and how it handles its characters.

Batman fans hate Gotham War’s portrayal of the Bat-family

Critics so far have been very kind to Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War – Battle Lines #1, which is just the opening shot of the upcoming event. Outlets like AIPT gave the book a 7, citing overly familiar beats but fun characterization. Comic Book Dispatch gave the book a 9/10, calling the book “a fascinating character study of Catwoman, Batman and the henchmen who work in the shadows of Gotham’s criminal network.”

But fans are not being so kind. Many have taken to social media, loudly calling out the book’s interpretation of the Bat-family. In particular, they’re singling out Catwoman’s characterization.

In The Gotham War, Catwoman’s solution to Batman’s war on crime is to train the low-tier thugs of Gotham to be elite cat burglars like herself. The result is less violent crime, as the normal big bads don’t have henchmen to hire, and the only victims are the rich of Gotham.

Catwoman’s ground rules are simple: no unnecessary violence, only steal from the wealthy, and donate some of what you steal to charity. Batman, naturally, doesn’t care – so far as he is concerned, crime is crime, period.

The Bat-family is divided on if Batman or Catwoman is right, but fans are absolutely livid, calling this take on the Bat-family “a massive disservice to characters” with “terrible characterization,” and many are calling the entire plot forced.

Battle Lines is just the opening of the event, which runs across Batman titles for the next two months. The book also promises deeper revelations as Batman continues to deal with his twisted backup personality, The Batman of Zur-En-Arrh. The looming threat of the Riddler also makes itself known in this prelude, though he may be more friend than foe this time around.

Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War – Battle Lines #1 is available now. For more Batman and comic book news, make sure to check out all our coverage.