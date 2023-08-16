Barbie beats The Dark Knight as biggest Warner Bros movie in US history

Come on Barbie, let’s go party, because The Dark Knight is no longer the highest-grossing Warner Bros movie in US box office history.

We all knew Barbie was going to do well; the early hype, the outfit plans, the Barbenheimer double-feature driving people to cinemas for a mega-weekend of movies – it had all the makings of a blockbuster.

However, despite Margot Robbie’s belief that it would pass $1 billion, its rapid success at the box office has been an eye-opener, with the movie currently sitting at just shy of $1.2bn.

It gets better: with little in the way of major competition – aside from Oppenheimer, and filmgoers are still seeing them both in one day – Barbie has now dethroned The Dark Knight on the domestic rankings.

Barbie passes The Dark Knight as Warner Bros’ biggest US movie

Barbie has now grossed $537.5 million in the US, surpassing The Dark Knight’s domestic haul of $536 million.

Don’t expect this to be the last record it claims during its theatrical run: it’s expected to soon top The Super Mario Bros Movie’s North American takings ($574 billion). The main question is: will it beat Mario’s worldwide gross of $1.35 billion? They’re the two biggest movies of the year, but who will come out on top?

Well, Barbie has remained the number one movie in the US for four consecutive weeks, and if it continues on its upward trajectory, it has a chance of becoming the biggest Warner Bros movie ever, beating Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’s haul of $1.34 billion.

As for Oppenheimer, it’s currently sitting on just over $650 million, with IMAX theaters still packed out to the brim each day – so, will it make $1 billion too? Just maybe.

Barbie is in cinemas worldwide now, but its digital release date was just announced.