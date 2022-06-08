The Last of Us remake release date leaked for PC & PS5

A vague leak appears to hint that Sony’s long-rumored The Last of Us remake release will land later this year on both PS5 and PC.

The first rumblings about The Last of Us remake hit the web a little over a year ago, thanks to a Bloomberg report regarding a shakeup within Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Allegedly, PlayStation’s not-so-secret San Diego production team, the Visual Arts Service Group, had previously served as lead developer on the remake project.

For reasons unknown, Sony ultimately handed the reins back to Last of Us creator Naughty Dog. Neither entity has acknowledged the new game’s existence as of yet, though industry insiders claim a remade version of Joel’s and Ellie’s first adventure could arrive later in 2022.

Last of Us’ remake could release on PC

A cryptic post from leaker and Twitter user The Snitch has many convinced that Naughty Dog’s rumored The Last of Us remake release will arrive in September for PC and PS5 platforms.

The leaker’s vague tweet merely features the text “PART 1” followed by the date 02-09-2022. Emojis for a gamepad and laptop round out the mysterious social media post.

Of course, “PART 1” could translate to TLoU Part 1, with the two emojis possibly hinting at a console and PC launch. And given that February 2 has already come and gone, the 02-09 date must mean that something’s in the works for September 2 of this year.

PART 1 – 02.09.2022

🎮/💻 — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) June 8, 2022

The Last of Us doesn’t serve as the only popular guess for the supposed leak in question. Some fans think Final Fantasy VII Remake’s first part could finally receive an Xbox and Steam release.

Meanwhile, others have high hopes that something will soon come of the long-running Metal Gear Solid remake rumors.

With Summer Game Fest kicking off on June 9, it’s possible The Snitch’s cryptic tweet will begin to make sense in the near future. As always, though, fans would do well to take such leaks with a grain of salt.