The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered pre-orders: Where to buy Standard & WLF editions

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered is an upgrade to the 2020 horror game for the PS5. Here’s where you can buy the Standard and WLF editions of the game.

Announced back in November, The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered is an upgrade to the 2020 release of Naughty Dog’s bestselling horror game. And now, preorders are open for both the Standard and WLF editions of the game ahead of its January release.

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered features native PS5 enhancements, such as improved graphics, faster loading times, and DualSense controller support. Alongside that, it also features some cut content from the original release, and a brand new No Return survival roguelike mode.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, where you can pre-order The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered? Here’s everything you need to know about the Standard and WLF editions.

Contents

Naughty Dog / Sony

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered Standard Edition preorders

You can now preorder The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered Standard Edition from selected retailers, so you can receive a copy when the game launches on January 19th, 2024.

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered WLF Edition preorders

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered WLF Edition preorders come with a Steelbook case, additional digital content for the PS5, 47 Total Society of Champions cards, a WLF patch, and a set of four enamel pins.

Article continues after ad

It seems to be out of stock on PlayStation Direct at the moment, but it’s worth checking back periodically to see if they’ve restocked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Naughty Dog / Sony

How to upgrade your The Last of Us Part 2 copy to The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered

If you already own The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 and fancy a cheaper way to preorder the PS5 remaster, then you’re in luck. Owners can purchase a digital upgrade for $10 which will upgrade their copy of The Last of Us Part 2 to The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered.

Article continues after ad

Naughty Dog has explained that owners of a digital The Last of Us Part 2 copy will receive a digital-only PS5 version in their user library. However, if you own a physical copy of the PS4 game, you’ll need to insert the disc into your PS5 console every time you want to download or play it.

Article continues after ad

This is similar to how Sony released the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 last year, which featured an identical upgrade path.

Article continues after ad

If you need to top up your PSN credit, here are some places you can buy PSN gift cards from.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.