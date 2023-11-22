The Last of Us Part II Remastered has gamers reflecting on original’s “release date”

After the announcement of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, gamers reflect on the title’s launch all those years ago.

Since the title’s first launch in 2013, The Last of Us has become an absolute smash hit for Sony and developer Naughty Dog. It’s for good reason, as the studio nailed the gripping narrative of the choices made to maintain humanity amidst a crumbling post-apocalyptic world.

Despite its overwhelming success, it’s also been a huge topic of controversy. Most of the discussion surrounded The Last of Us Part II’s handling of the narrative, yet the focus has evolved to the fact the series has more remakes and remasters than original entries.

After the reveal of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a few members of the community took the time to reflect on the original’s first release date, which felt like eons ago. Sort of.

PlayStation

Despite being released in 2020, The Last of Us Part II still looks and plays phenomenally due to a next-gen patch Sony released for the title when the PS5 arrived. The announcement of the remaster has been very critical, as graphical comparisons haven’t shown huge improvements.

Needless to say, some fans have been very vocal about The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s existence. Yet the comments section of the announcement trailer has been civil, as players sarcastically shared fond memories of the original’s “release”.

“I remember playing this game all the way back in 1983 when it came out, I’m so glad they’re giving it the remaster that it deserves,” one replied.

Another comment took readers on an Assassin’s Creed-esque tour through history: “I can’t wait for it to come out so much nostalgia back when I was a kid. I used to play this game with Napoleon after a long day on the battlefield glad to see it will get the glow up it deserves.”

“I can’t believe this game is getting a remaster! It’s become impossible to play this on modern-gen consoles since it was only released on the Sega Nomad, so to finally see this game get the glow-up it deserves is wild,” another jested.

The rest of the comments flow in a similar manner, as veterans dated themselves with mentions of grandfathers, Circuit City, and anything else that fits the bill of dated gaming memories.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered releases January 19 for PS5 only, boasting a variety of improvements such as the No Return roguelike mode and Lost Levels with developer commentary. It’ll only cost a $10 upgrade fee if you already own the title, although it isn’t yet clear what the price will be for a fresh copy. Considering TLOU Part 1 was 70 dollars, this could end up being a full-price game for many.