TLOU fans claim Part 2 remastered is “identical” to original despite PS5 graphics

A remake for The Last of Us Part 2 is on the horizon for PlayStation 5, but early screenshots have left fans struggling to find a difference between the upgraded version and the original PS4 release.

After months of speculation, a remake for The Last of Us Part 2 has finally been shown off, with a release date set for early 2024.

The original version of The Last of Us Part 2 was released on PlayStation 4 just months before the PlayStation 5 was revealed. As a result, the game wasn’t able to take full advantage of the PS5’s hardware.

Article continues after ad

Now that Naughty Dog has unveiled an official trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, fans are questioning the rumored upgrades that come with a release on a new-gen console.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us fans claim Part 2 doesn’t look ‘remastered’

A Twitter/X user named Pyo posted the difference in graphics between the PS4 version and the PS5 version released in the official trailer. Both images of Ellie come straight from Naught Dog but appear to be exactly the same.

“I feel like I’m being gaslit,” said one commenter. “These look nearly identical.”

Article continues after ad

With multiple comments surrounding the differences between the two images, Pyo posted a poll beneath the post to gauge the overall reaction. Over 100,000 users voted in the poll, with 67% of votes claiming they saw no difference.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

That said, some users suggested that the change would be the overall resolution of the game. The PS4 Pro ran the game far below the console’s possible 4k output, while the PS5 has the graphical power to run the game at the maximum resolution without having to use checkerboarding solutions. There may be differences here that are easier to spot once the game is in your hands.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even with that in mind, fans aren’t exactly impressed by the initial screenshots.

“I am so sad that instead of ‘remaking’ games that are old and would flourish with a remake, they just take something ‘rather new’ and simply adjust the lighting a little so they can ask for full price again,” said another user.

Those who already own The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 when the game releases on January 19, which some may say is worth the upgrade for the new console along with the new features like freehand guitar.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What’s more, there are rumors that The Last of Us Part 3 is in production, although it seems that the game won’t be out for at least a few years if so.