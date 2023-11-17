The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: PS5, trailer, release date, new features, more

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PS5 consoles in early 2024. Learn all about the game’s release date, new features, and more in our guide.

The Last of Us Part 2 is finally getting a PS5 release with the launch of a remastered edition that has been built specifically for the console.

However, the remastered edition appears to be more than just a technical upgrade, with many new features, enhancements, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, coming to PS5 consoles in 2024.

Contents

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will launch on January 19, 2024, as per the official reveal trailer shared by Insider Gaming.

The game will come jam-packed with enhancements, upgrades, new features, modes, unlockable cosmetics, and more.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered trailer

The reveal trailer, initially obtained by Insider Gaming, showcases the remastered edition’s enhanced graphics, providing a glimpse into the improved experience on the PS5.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PS5 enhancements

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is built specifically for the PS5 console. Players can expect a variety of upgrades and enhancements, including:

A host of graphical improvements bring the beautiful-yet-dangerous world to life.

Visual performance now outputs at 4K in Fidelity Mode.

Improved loading times more quickly let you jump into action.

Full DualSense™ wireless controller integration.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered new features

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered offers players a ton of new features and ways to play, including a brand-new rogue-like survival mode titled “No Return.”

No Return – A Roguelike Survival Mode

Experience The Last of Us Part 2’s deep combat via an entirely new mode! Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters. Play as a host of different unlockable characters, some never-before playable in The Last of Us franchise, each with unique gameplay traits. The variety of challenges feature different foes and memorable locations from throughout Part 2, all culminating in tense boss battles.

Delve deeper into this beloved adventure and learn how the original game was created.

Lost Levels lets you explore early-development versions of three new levels not seen in the original.

Enjoy hours of new developer commentary to hear insights into Part 2’s development as you experience the game.

Live up to your musical potential with Guitar Free Play, which includes new unlockable instruments, or take on the new Speedrun Mode and post your best times.

Descriptive Audio and Speech to Vibrations have also been added to Part 2’s suite of accessibility features.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered also features brand new unlockable character and weapon skins for players to use for both Ellie and Abby.

Stay with us here at Dexerto for more updates regarding The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.