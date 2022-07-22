Naughty Dog confirms Last of Us Part 1 graphics modes & PS5 exclusive features

Brad Norton . 6 minutes ago

Naughty Dog has finally locked in graphics settings and new PS5-exclusive features for the upcoming Last of Us Part 1 remake following a massive wave of leaked information.

Following just hours behind an enormous leak that revealed new gameplay, accessibility options, and a range of graphical improvements, Naughty Dog has rushed out an official deep dive of the upcoming remake.

Just nine years since the original launch and eight years since its PS4 remaster, exactly how the PlayStation title will be upgraded once again has been a major point of contention. While many were quick to label it nothing more than a “cash grab”, devs have sought to quash these claims with new gameplay details.

From a look at graphics modes on offer to a rundown of PS5-specific features, here’s what we can expect from The Last of Us Part 1 when it launches on September 2.

Naughty Dog Our best comparison yet of the original Last of Us release and the new remake.

Graphics modes in The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5

The Last of Us Part 1 is set to launch with two distinct graphics modes on PS5. Players will be able to choose between a native 4K option that targets 30 FPS, and a dynamic 4K option that targets 60FPS.

For the time being, there’s currently no telling if the PS5’s recent Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature will be implemented properly. Moreover, it doesn’t appear fans can expect the popular 40 FPS graphics option that aims to promote both high-fidelity and smooth performance, as seen in the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5.

PS5 gameplay features in The Last of Us Part 1

As you would expect from a PS5 remake, Naughty Dog is looking to make use of the hardware’s unique features. This includes the likes of 3D Audio, Adaptive Triggers, and Haptic Feedback.

“All of the guns in the game have a variable amount of resistance on the trigger when you aim them,” game director Matthew Gallant explained.

Meanwhile, haptics come into play across almost every scene, be it an intense combat encounter or a calmer moment with a giraffe, players will have some feedback directly through the DualSense controller.

Naughty Dog has also implemented over 60 accessibility options, even more than we saw in the industry-leading Last of Us Part 2.

Whether this will all be enough to justify the premium $70 USD price tag for a remake at launch remains to be seen. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as any further details emerge.