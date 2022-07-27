The best gaming setup in 2022: How to build a killer workstation

Sayem Ahmed . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

A gaming setup is at the heart of gaming and tech culture. You’ll need to blend a mix of components, peripherals, furniture, lighting, and of course, a whole room to get started.

But don’t worry, we’ll also tell you exactly what you need to build the perfect gaming setup, too. We’ll break down everything you need for the best gaming setup that money can buy. Just be warned, it’s going to get pretty expensive, especially if you want the highest-end gear and components.

The best gaming setup you can buy in 2022

PC Hardware

Dexerto

CPU: Intel Core i9 12900k GPU: ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3090 Ti Motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme Glacial RAM: 64GB Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 (5200Mhz) Storage: 4TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSDCooler: Cooler Master Masterliquid PL360 Flux PSU: 1200W ASUS ROG Thor Platinum II Case: Fractal Design Torrent ATX

For the best PC Hardware, you can buy right now, you should definitely look to trick your entire system out with a system where we’re pretending that money is no object to you. This is probably one of the fastest off-the-shelf systems you can build right now, and it would be able to handle most workloads that you throw at it.

There’s even a little bit of extra room for more RAM if 64GB of blazing-fast DDR5 is not your jam. You’ll even be able to add more storage, or RGB bells and whistles.

PC Peripherals

Dexerto

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT Keyboard: Steelseries Apex Pro / Custom-built board Monitor: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 / Odyssey Neo G9 Controller: Xbox Series 2 Elite Controller / Gulikit Kingkong Pro 2 Headset: Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro WirelessSpeakers: Logitech Lightsync G560Mousepad: Mountain Nunatak

When looking at the best PC peripherals for the best gaming setup, things get a bit more personal. When it comes to pure quality, you just can’t beat the Mini-LED displays of the Samsung Odyssey line of gaming monitors. For Audio, this is also a deep rabbit hole, so for the sake of ease we’ve plopped down the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which is one of the best gaming headsets that we’ve ever tested. However, when it comes to things like your mouse, keyboard, and monitor, you have to think about what is going to be most useful for you. For example, you don’t want a fully custom-built mechanical board if you want to eliminate debounce delay, for that you need to go optical. Of course, there is also

A similar thinking goes into what mouse you choose to pick up, if you’re not popping heads, then the Logitech G Pro X Superlight might not be the best option. Instead, you may want to pick up a Razer Naga Pro for multifunctional use, or another mouse off of our list of the best gaming mice.

Additionally, we’ve only placed a single monitor recommendation here, but if you are wanting to splash, get multiple Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitors for the best experience around right now.

Furniture

Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 Desk: Flexispot Pro Plus Standing Desk E7

When it comes to comfort, you should not compromise. Right now the Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 is one of the best gaming chairs that you can buy, with oodles of options available for materials and colors. If you want to splurge a bit more, you can always grab the Logitech X Herman Miller chair, which is less gamer-y and still provides an excellent experience.

For a gaming desk, you will want to get something to fit around you and your life, so you should go ahead and get a standing desk. The Flexispot Pro Plus E7 will be one of the better options on the market, meaning that you will be able to go out and adjust the height of the table to your heart’s content.

However, you can always choose to make your own desk or build a different one with other options available.

How to get the best RGB setup

If you are looking for killer RGB, then you should look to kit out the PC with Corsair’s line of iCue software-enabled devices. Yes, it is proprietary, yes there are lots of cables to manage in your build, but iCue will also enable you to use their light strips, headphone holders, and much more.

You can even switch out your cooler to an iCue-based solution if you want it all to sync really nicely with everything else.

If you are using multiple RGB platforms, you can also unify them using OpenRGB, a piece of free, open-source software that helps you sync all of that gubbins together. RGB is a key component of getting a good-looking setup, just be sure that it matches the room that you are in, yeah?

Customize to your heart’s content

The best gaming setups all involve some form of customization. You are not going to get the best gaming setup just by looking at a list of parts, or what other setups are around on the Internet, to get the best gaming setup, you really have to look at what fits around your needs, and your own personal aesthetic.

A great example of some of the best gaming setups you can find is over on Reddit at /r/battlestations. Here, you’ll find all manner of aesthetically and functionally different setups that cater to exactly what you want. Sure, a parts list is not a bad way to start, but you have to start getting a little bit creative to truly make it your own.