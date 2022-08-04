The best gaming keyboards in 2022: Tenkeyless, 60%, optical and more.

Looking for the best gaming keyboard in 2022? With a huge number of options ranging all the way from size to switch type and more, we break down all of the best keyboards, and what you should look out for while shopping.

A good gaming keyboard is one of the most foundational pieces of tech in a good setup. If you’re looking to play at your absolute best, you need something that fits your playstyle, works well with your setup, and, most importantly, feels comfortable to use to you. So, we’ve done the hard work and given our top recommendations and everything you need to look out for before you make that all-important purchase.

The best gaming keyboards of 2022

With manufacturers all competing for the top title of having the best gaming keyboard, we’ve whittled down our list of the top gaming keyboards that you should keep your eyes on while shopping. These are the best of the best, meaning you won’t find better anywhere else. We’ve categorized our top picks based on a few different factors that you might want to look into when purchasing a keyboard, including the size and the type of switches that they use.

Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro: The best overall gaming keyboard

Razer Razer’s latest keyboard, the BlackWidow V3 Pro, offers wireless convenience without sacrificing input latency.

Buy the Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro: Razer US, Razer UK & Amazon UK,

The Razer Blackwidow and its subsequent models look great, come with a comfy armrest and also come in a couple of different flavours. You can also use it entirely wirelessly via Razer Hyperspeed, or Bluetooth. The board comes in two flavours of switches, either Razer Greens, which are tactile and clicky, or Razer Yellow, smooth, linear switches that are much more suited to high-octane gaming.

With a semi-transparent legend, you’ll be able to get all of that Razer Chroma goodness with shine-through keycaps and RGB control via Razer Synapse.

Key Specs

Switch type: Razer Green (Clicky) / Razer Yellow (Linear)

Keycaps: Doubleshot ABS

Connectivity: Wired, Bluetooth & 2.4Ghz wireless

Features: Multi-function digital roller, cable routing options, N-Key roll-over, programmable macro keys, gaming mode option, on-board memory, Aluminum construction.

Lighting: Razer Chroma

Release date: September 28, 2020

Price: $229 / £229

Where to buy: Razer US, Razer UK, Amazon UK

Pluses

Aluminum Construction

Slick RGB implementation

Excellent wireless connectivity via Razer Hyperspeed

Minuses

Expensive

No hot-swappable PCB

If you’re not a fan of the full-sized Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro, you should take a look at smaller options such as the Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini (Razer US, Razer UK, Amazon US, Amazon UK), which has a smaller layout. Or, if Razer just isn’t your thing, you might want to check out the Steelseries Apex Pro (Steelseries US, Steelseries UK)

Corsair K100 (Optical-Mechanical): The best optical gaming keyboard

Corsair The K100 has some powerful features under the hood.

Buy the Corsair K100: Amazon US, Amazon UK.

Corsair is no stranger to the PC Peripherals market, and their most compelling all-round gaming keyboard is the K100, which has an optical-mechanical variant that could potentially heavily affect the way you’re able to move in games. As the name implies, optical switches allow you to actuate the key and have the game recognize it as an analog input, allowing you to fine-tune your game in a way that you simply can’t on other traditional mechanical keyboards.

With an enormous range of customizable RGB options, this wired board comes with a ridiculously fast 0.25ms response time, and up to 8,000Hz polling rate, all powered by Corsair’s ‘Axon’ processing tech.

Key Specs

Switch type: Corsair OPX RGB optical-mechanical switches (Linear) / Cherry MX Speed Silver (Linear)

Keycaps: PBT Plastic

Connectivity: Wired

Features: Up to 200 profiles, mappable macro keys, multi-function wheel, additional textured keycaps, up to 8000Hz polling rate

Lighting: Corsair iCue

Release date: October 14, 2020

Price: $229 / £249

Where to buy: Amazon US, Amazon UK

Pluses

Aluminum top plate

Lightning-fast switches

Premium PBT keycaps included

Minuses

Few macro keys

Optical switches are only supported by a handful of titles

The Corsair K100 gaming keyboard is an incredibly accomplished board. But, if you’re looking for something that might leave a smaller footprint while also having quick switches, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed (Logitech US, Logitech UK) is a great alternative and is also one of the best gaming keyboards around, though it is getting a little bit long in the tooth at this point.

Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro: The best low-profile gaming keyboard

Dexerto

The Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro is Razer’s latest foray into the world of low-profile keyboards, going so far as developing their own switches, which are dampened by silicone to produce a quality typing experience. However, most significantly, Razer has also created these low-profile switches to also be optical. This means that you could get some fantastic gaming performance on the board.

The board looks clean, and also comes with a helpful dose of fantastically evenly-lit RGB, as well as having media control features and a full numpad. This accomplished board is extremely expensive however, but if you have the cash, this is absolutely one of the best boards you can buy today. Key specs

Switch type: Razer low-profile optical switch (Linear / Clicky)

Keycaps: ABS

Connectivity: Razer Hyperspeed , Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C

, Form factor: Full-size

Features: Aluminum top plate, volume rocker, RGB, multi-device switching

Lighting: Razer Chroma RGB

Battery life: up to 40 hours

Release date: August 2022

Price: $249.99/ £249.99

Where to buy: Razer

Pluses

Great typing and gaming experience

Heaps of connectivity options

Long battery life

Minuses

Very expensive

ABS keycaps are disappointing

For more info, be sure to check out our full review.

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro: The best tenkeyless gaming keyboard

Roccat The thin keycaps may be offputting to some tastes.

Buy the Roccat TKL Vulcan Pro: Amazon US, Amazon UK

Our last choice to check out is the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro. It is a tenkeyless board, which means it gets rid of the number pad, which is often not necessary in most games. Sporting a curious design with plate-mounted switches, this is an RGB-lover’s dream, and it also packs a punch with optical switches, which have a 1.4mm travel, meaning there’s a bit more leeway to bottom out on the switch in comparison to the 1mm Corsair K100.

The plate mounting means that this keyboard will be pretty loud, so if you have young children or a spouse who doesn’t like clacking along, then you may wish to avoid this particular keyboard.

Key Specs

Switch type: Roccat Titan Switch Optical (Linear)

Keycaps: ABS

Connectivity: Wired

Features: Integrated memory, Roccat Easy-Shift, 32-bit processor, 1000Hz polling rate

Lighting: Roccat AIMO

Release date: Late 2020

Where to buy: Amazon US, Amazon UK

Pluses

Compact, tenkeyless design

Media controls on an adjustable knob

Longer travel distance on optical switches

Minuses

Thin, cheap ABS keycaps

Design can come off as garish

This all being said, there are so many great keyboard alternatives out there. Keep an eye on what people say and test as many as you possibly can. A good keyboard will do what it needs to – a great one will fit into your setup and make gaming even more fun. But, the Roccat TKL Vulcan pro manages to save on space, while also being an incredibly performant gaming keyboard, especially if you are looking for those all-important optical switches to step up your game in certain titles. Honestly, the tech is still a little bit early when it comes to getting full compatibility across titles, but if you absolutely need the input then it’s definitely something that you should look into.

Mountain 60: The best 60% gaming keyboard

Dexerto

You can buy the Mountain 60 directly from their store (US, UK)

The Mountain 60 has it all, from hot-swappable switches to an excellent typing experience out of the box, you won’t be disappointed by this premium 60% board. It also manages to retain the arrow keys, in a move that simply leaves most other 60% boards in the dust.

For those that still need a Numpad, you can purchase one separately from Mountain’s store, and it can slot in to the left or right-hand side. To top it all off, it’s not too expensive either, coming in at a reasonable $139.99.

Key specs

Switch type: Mountain Tactile 55, Linear 45, Linear 45 Speed

Keycaps: Double-shot PBT shine-through

Connectivity: USB-C

Form factor: 60%

Features: Lubed and clipped stabilizers, optional Numpad, foam and silicone dampening, multiple USB-C inputs, magnetic height adjustment, 1000Hz polling rate, 5 profiles

Lighting: Mountain Basecamp

Release date: Spring 2022

Price: $139.99 / £119.99

Where to buy: Mountain (US, UK)

Pluses

Retains arrow keys

Incredible typing experience

Minuses

Wired-only connectivity

The design is a touch boring

For more on the Mountain 60, be sure to check out our full review.

Gaming Keyboard Vs Regular Keyboard: What’s the difference?

As you may guess from the name, gaming keyboards are designed to work for gaming. They often give cut down on a player’s reaction time and let you get across it quicker. This could mean shorter draw time, a different layout, or just a smoother experience. They are often high quality and filled with smart ideas and unique functions.

Generally, a good gaming keyboard tends to be more expensive but, if you play a lot, it’s worth that investment up front. Don’t let all that RGB and flashy marketing get in the way – gaming keyboards are absolutely worth your time. Perhaps one of the biggest changes is the switch from membrane switches to mechanical ones.

What are mechanical switches and N-Key rollover?

Mechanical switches are one of the most common types of switches that gaming keyboards use and they tend to be more durable, efficient and have a faster response time. They also tend to have N-Key rollover, meaning they register multiple keys at once. If you happen to press a bunch, it will feed them to your computer in the order you put them in. This is great for those looking to game at a high speed. Membrane keyboards may get a little lost in all this information.

Logitech You can choose between Linear, Clicky, and Tactile Quiet switches.

This being said, membrane switches aren’t useless. They tend to be softer, quieter, and cheaper to purchase, making them great for someone who wants to use a PC casually. If you have a gaming keyboard, it will likely have one of a few different types of switches. Linear switches tend to have a smooth press – hitting the bottom and coming back up again. Gamers tend to pick these for their efficient movement and relative easiness.

Tactile switches, on the other hand, have a slight pushback when pressed. This allows you to register a hit and move on. They are satisfying to use and are of particular use to someone touch typing or someone who plans on doing a lot of writing. Clicky is the final type, giving a sound and bump, at the expense of some efficiency. They are satisfying and tell you directly when something has been hit. If you can, it’s worth experimenting to find out what type you prefer, especially since many gaming keyboards offer the chance to pick your switches when buying them.

What to look for in a Gaming Keyboard

Once you’ve settled on picking one up, you may be wondering what makes a good gaming keyboard. First, look at the size of the keyboard. Some keyboards have everything you look for on top of a few media keys and reprogrammable buttons. Others remove the number pad on the side to make it smaller and easy to move around. These are often called TKL keyboards. There are benefits to both and you need to think about the size of your hands, your desk space, and more when deciding what works for you.

There is also a distinction between optical switches and mechanical ones in keyboards. As a rule of thumb, optical switches are a little faster and more efficient, whereas mechanical switches are a little nicer and more satisfying to use.

Assuming you have taken into account how it looks, you should then move on to build quality and any unique selling point – almost all keyboards have a special reason why people use them. Generally, on the official site, they will tell you what makes it stand out. From here, look into what other people think through user reviews and draw your conclusions.

Steelseries The Apex Pro is Steelseries’ top-of-the-line mechanical keyboard.

Gaming keyboard types

If you’re looking for the types of gaming keyboards, you are better off looking for what sets one apart. There are tonnes of archetypes and setups but it’s hard to find where the line between keyboards starts. For that reason, here are some things you should keep an eye on.

Know the size and layout of your keyboard. This will be important for long-term use. You don’t want to rush into a keyboard type that just doesn’t work for you because it’s too big, too small, or missing keys that you use regularly. Where some may favor new keys and brand new layouts, others may prefer a more “classic” feel.

As well as this, some opt for a different angle to press against, whereas others have a comfortable armrest. Instead of looking at keyboard types, the thing that really sets them apart is their central selling point and build.

How to choose a Gaming Keyboard

The best gaming keyboard won’t always be the most impressive or expensive one. If you’re looking to find out if a gaming keyboard is worth it for you, you have to really know what you’re getting and even give it a try for yourself if possible. There are so many little factors to consider

As well as this, you aren’t just looking for the best keyboard, you’re looking for the best gaming keyboard and mouse. You need something that fits with your desk and works alongside your setup. If you’re focusing on a clean setup, something big and clunky may not work well. Conversely, some keyboards come with armrests, which can be great if you have the space for them.

100 Thieves 100 Thieves owns Higround, a company that makes custom keyboards for “hypebeasts.”

