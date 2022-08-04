Best gaming chair in 2022 for every price range: Affordable, premium, and more

With tonnes of options, finding the best gaming chair in 2022 can be a tough choice. With so many to choose from with a different range of budgets and brands, we’re here to guide you through it.

Whether you’re after that fancy, influencer look or something to complete your setup, finding the right chair can be a conundrum. Is Secretlab truly worth the price of entry? What if you don’t even want that classic, racing chair look that everyone else has? Whether you play esports like Valorant or are a chess champ, there’s going to be a gaming chair for you.

There are a huge number of brands out there, and not all gaming chairs are born the same. You don’t want to end up with a bad back six months after getting one because you didn’t choose well. The competition in the segment is so high because well-known tech brands are all angling their way into the market. However, you should definitely look towards some of the more specialized brands to get the best gaming chair.

The best gaming chairs in 2022

At the top of our best gaming chair list is the Secretlab Omega 2020. It’s one of the best chairs we’ve had the pleasure of leaning all the way back into. Of course, we’re not just here to say ‘it’s really comfy’, but to give you those real ins and outs as to why you might want one.

Secretlab gaming chairs

Secretlab The Secretlab Omega might be a couple of years old, but it’s well worth it.

The Secretlab Omega 2020 is one of the comfiest things we’ve ever had the good graces to sit in. It’s not only a joy to place yourself into, but the smooth wheels mean that you won’t be struggling to slip down your desk to grab something or turn around to have that inopportune chat as you’re inevitably killed in whatever game you’re playing.

Secretlab recently released Titan EVO 2022 editions, meaning that you can catch a bargain on the last remaining stock of the Omega 2020. These chairs are still of supreme quality despite being two years old. Secretlab’s ergonomics are no joke either, with the backs of these chairs keeping you upright as best they can. There is very little to complain about regarding the Omega. However, if you’re of a larger stature we definitely recommend that you go for the Titan Evo, which also has built-in lumbar support, one of the key boons against the Omega 2020.

Although you won’t be able to grab a Secretlab Omega 2020 with just a regular, non-branded pattern as of right now, these are still one of our top choices to go for. Be sure to check out the different sizes they have available too, to find the perfect one for you.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

If, however, you’re up for the latest and greatest, you might want to consider the Titan Evo 2022.

Our review of the Titan Evo from Secretlab sung its praises, with our own Dylan Horetski saying that everything from top to bottom is sublime for your backside. The chair even arrived mostly preassembled and seemed easy enough to get into action.

A neat feature is the magnets inside the different bits and bobs. You’ll never lose the various pieces (like the pillow) and removes the need for the cumbersome straps that come with a lot of these chairs. Also if in a few years the chair arms are getting a little worse for wear, you can just pop them off to replace them, too. This is incredibly welcome, as their previous line of Titan Chairs suffered from some splitting issues on the armrests, which were much more difficult to replace in comparison to the Titan Evo 2022’s snazzy magnetic system.

Key features:

Full lean back action

Tilt tension control for rocking

Lumbar support depth control

Four-axis armrests

Pluses:

Legitimate premium feel across both chairs

Wide choice of designs to choose from

Tonnes of customizable controls for maximum comfort

New Titan XL Evo has magnets for sticking cushions on

Minuses:

Omega’s cushions don’t come with magnets

On the expensive side, think of it as an investment

Best affordable gaming chairs

X Rocker On a budget and play on console? Maybe consider the Nimbus.

Affordable gaming chairs are very hit and miss as far as we’ve found. If you’re willing to take the risk on some of the brands on Amazon, be our guest, but you’ll find that some of them aren’t up to scratch. Some of them use very cheap materials, and you definitely won’t be getting a premium experience, if you are looking for something more affordable. However, that doesn’t mean that they are all terrible.

Some brands choose to opt for an affordable option, while also managing to get the best possible experience in your price range. That’s not to say that they will be as good as our premium picks, but they are definitely worth a mention.

X Rocker rules the roost in this regard, with their floor-based rocking chairs. While definitely in the gaming chair category, they also stand a little bit to the side of the segment, simply because they are floor-based, instead of taking the form of a traditional office chair. They’re also not practical if you’re wanting to game on a PC. You won’t be very comfortable reaching down for your mouse. So, keep these in mind if you’re a console gamer looking for an affordable gaming chair. Otherwise, you might want to look at our other recommendations.

GTForce Gaming Chair

We’ve previously extensively tested the GTForce gaming chair, which comfortably inhabits the affordable gaming chair segment.

It has a nice footstool that slides out from underneath, as well as a great reclining mode if you want to catch a few winks as you watch your favorite streamers. The fake leather is serviceable, as well as the build quality, having survived numerous encounters with toddlers, adults, and the elderly alike.

If you want that sense of owning a gaming chair, without any of the cost, the GTForce gaming chair is a decent option. If you’re in America, where they appear to have stopped being distributed on Amazon, you can see our other recommendation for a similarly priced, budget gaming chair.

Remember, affordable gaming chairs are not going to be the best thing for you, so we really recommend you shell out a little bit extra to get you something that will not only last a little bit longer but will also be better for your back if you are planning on staying in it for hours at a time.

Key features:

Fold away footstool

Adjustable armrests

Luxury looks, low price

Pluses:

The footstool is actually a great idea

Leans back pretty far

Comfortable cushions

Minuses:

Can feel a bit cheap in comparison to those with higher price tags

Do not lean forward too much with the footstool, unless you’d like to recreate a level of Angry Birds

Armrests feel a bit tacky

X Rocker Nimbus

Okay, you got us. This isn’t really a chair, but it is a really comfy beanbag. The X Rocker brand is usually associated with those floor-level chairs with no sides, and there’s no way we could really condone anyone over the age of 20 sitting in one.

However, the Nimbus isn’t so much a gaming chair as it is a gaming beanbag. It can also be found at sub-$100, and anyone can comfortably sit in it. While not practical for anyone on PC, this is ideal for those on console who want to sink into their game as much as they do the beautiful beans. If you’re a parent, also consider this for your younger kids, because finding a gaming chair that fits them comfortably isn’t going to happen until they’re done sprouting.

Key features:

Nimbus comes with a backrest in the beanbag

A little pocket for storage on the side

Pluses:

Perfect for kids and console gamers to lounge around on

Backrest means you won’t be hurting from awkward positions

Great price point

Minuses:

Not really a suitable replacement for a proper gaming chair

Not very durable

Best gaming chairs under $400

Corsair Corsair T3 Rush looks pretty swish

Didn’t we just do this? No. No, we did not. Budget and under $400 mean a world of difference. You’re going to be opened up to so many more options than just higher-quality gaming chairs. These chairs come from brands like Razer, OSP and Corsair, offering superior quality and comfort, but not draining the bank account in one go.

Razer Iskur

Razer’s chairs often go on sale for as low as $250, which is where we’re going to start. Where opinion can be split with regards to their peripherals, the chairs they do are especially good.

Boasting solid build quality and supremely comfortable to sink into, the Razer Iskur is one of the better gaming chairs on this list. It also has that distinct Razer look, without the overbearing RGB and blinking lights dotted all over it. With a unique design and ergonomic features throughout the body, this chair actually considers ergonomics as a factor, as well as its smart look. It’s famously being used by Asmongold on his streams right now, and we can attest to it being one of the comfiest chairs that you can buy right now.

Key features:

High-quality frame

Comes in two sizes

Fits in well if you’re invested in the Razer ecosystem

Regular holds up to 130kg/286lbs, XL size holds up to 180kg/396lbs

Regular – 66.5 x 137 x 74.5 cm (WxHxD)

XL – 77.5 x 133-145 x 75 cm (WxHxD)

Pluses:

Razer aesthetic

Sturdy, well-built chairs

XL is the perfect chair for the bigger person

Minuses:

Razer aesthetic

XL version is expensive outside of sales

Corsair T3 Rush

Corsair? The people who make your RAM, made a chair? It’s more likely than you think. Corsair’s T3 Rush is a solid, well-built chair that comes from a company that values quality. What we’re saying is, if you trust Corsair to not set fire to your house with components, you can trust them to hold you in their gaming chair for a few hours. The company has also just released their TC200 line of gaming chairs, which is well worth a look, though we have not had the liberty of trying one out quite yet.

The Corsair T3 Rush often gets overlooked due to the looming shadow of Secretlab, Noblechairs, and AKRacing, but this chair is comfortable and offers something different than the hundreds of fake leather chairs out there. If you’re after something that’s not your typical ‘gamer’ looking chair, but still fits the bill of providing that extra level of support while you click away, this is the one for you. It’s a welcome breath of fresh air in a market that’s chock-full of generic-looking chairs that for the most part, are not very good.

Key features:

Soft fabric material

Can hold up to 120kg/265lb in weight

170-degree tilt

56 x 66 x 137 cm (WxHxD)

Pluses:

Fabric over faux leather

Sturdy, well-built chairs

Fairly big, great for all sizes

Minuses:

Fabric and spillages? A nightmare waiting to happen

On the expensive side

The memory foam cushion is going to be really uncomfortable for anyone who uses it after you

OSP Influx

Not everyone is a fan of the gamer style. Sometimes you want a chair that doesn’t look like it’s part of a Megazord or that you’re about to race around the Nürburgring. Sometimes you want a normal-ish-looking chair that will just do the job. Poised well in the market is the OSP Influx, with its clean design that won’t look out of place in any office space.

That’s where OSP appears to be gunning for with the Influx brand. While you can get them in various colors, they won’t stick out like a sore thumb if you look at the various others on this list. Sleek, to the point, and fairly cheap, these offer a premium feel without having to fork out all the money to go along with it.

Key features:

Thick cushioning all over

Multiple color choices

Padded, adjustable armrests

69 x 59 x 111.8 cm (WxHxD)

Pluses:

Slick aesthetic in all black

Fairly cheap, but reliable frame won’t fall apart any time soon

Cushioned all over rather than just added pillows

Minuses:

Can look ugly in different colors

Only available in the US

Best premium gaming chairs over $400

Arozzi The Arozzi Torretta

AKRacing Laguna

AKRacing’s Laguna seat is a premium, one-piece all-white body, with some luxurious material encasing it. This is for those that want comfort as well as looks. The arms snap outwards and inwards, so if you’re like me and like to lean into one arm while you play, this is probably the way to go.

It’s just a solid chair, with comfort and looks at the forefront. While it doesn’t have the fancy magnets like Secretlab’s 2022 chairs, the chair is just supreme all the way from top to bottom – as long as you don’t spill your dinner. This prime white chair is going to be one of our top picks for a long time.

Key features:

The all-white version looks divine

Adjustable arms shift around to get out of the way

Can take up to 150kg/330lbs

45 x 54 x 120 cm (WxHxD)

Pluses:

Faux leather adds a premium feel

Perfect for any size

Have you seen how nice that white is?

A large, heavy frame means it’s not going to tip over

Comes in multiple sizes

Minuses:

Costly on account of its branding

Amazon sellers don’t indicate which size they’re selling sometimes

Small is really small

Arozzi Torretta

A lot of these chairs come in leather or similar material, which sometimes isn’t always the best to be sat in for a long while. Of course, the premium end of these gaming chairs isn’t going to run into that issue, but sometimes you just don’t want that sort of thing in your house.

The Arozzi Torretta looks as fancy as the name is. This gaming chair is covered in a comfortable material, with all the features you’d expect from a high-end chair. Not only does it have that solid frame, but the two cushions are sublime to lean into. It won’t be for everyone in terms of looks, but is highly recommended for those with partners that don’t want the gaming aesthetic clogging up their house.

Key features:

Strong material instead of faux leather

Adjustable armrests

Supports weights up to 100kg/220lbs.

52.1 x 67.9 x 135.3 cm (WxHxD)

Pluses:

Excellent material is a great alternative to the faux leather

Comfortable cushions for back and head

A great choice if you want to get a gaming chair without angering a partner with the usual aesthetic

165-degree tilt

Minuses:

That material is going to get gunked up if you spill something on it

Not especially well suited for heavier individuals

Noblechairs Epic

Noblechairs aren’t your usual go-to for high-end choices, with Secretlab pretty much being the king of the castle. However, these chairs aren’t only great for sitting in, but the one size fits all mentality behind them really means it doesn’t matter who you buy them for.

A weight capacity of around 120kg/265lbs means that whoever decides to plonk themselves into this chair is going to be comfortable regardless of how long they’re playing for. The reclining action also makes it perfect for those that are people of leisure, sipping their drink by the TV.

Key features:

Luxurious faux leather

135-degrees of reclining

265lb/120kg weight limit

Solid ergonomic frame

‘4D’ armrests (they turn in, out, and up and down, as well as push and pull)

54.5 x 131 – 141 x 56.5 cm (WxHxD)

Pluses:

Great for bigger audiences

One size fits all

Faux leather is a great touch

Multiple color options

Minuses:

Needs time to soften up

Upgrading to real leather is very costly

Best alternative chair for gaming: Flexispot BS10

Dexerto

The Flexispot BS10 is not something you should consider an alternative if you’re looking for a budget option. This is an ergonomic piece of furniture, with a focus on practicality over everything. From the backrest that has additional sliding support, to the stiff arms that require you to put effort into moving them, this is light on bells and whistles.

It did, however, manage to cure our slight back pain, which plagued us in the old office chair. See, rather than think of this as a ‘gaming chair’ in the traditional sense, think of it as a gaming chair that’s going to help you. Lengthy sessions aren’t good for your body, so you might as well sit properly while doing it.

We genuinely really liked this chair, praising it for its subdued looks and comfort, as well as its ergonomic stance.

Key features:

Key specs:

Max weight supported: 125KG/275lbs

Max height: 111cm/43 inches with headrest down and lift up 175cm/46.25 inches with headrest up and lift up

Height adjustment: 47cm/18.5 inches – 56cm/22 inches

Seat length: 45.5cm/~18 inches

Material: Nylon

Pluses:

Perfect for those who don’t want that gamer look

Ideal for those looking for back support

Great for lengthy sessions at the desk

Minuses:

Costly at $400

Issues with moving the arms up and down

You can get the Flexispot BS10 directly from their store: Flexispot US | Flexispot UK

