The best gaming laptops of 2022: budget, premium and more

The best gaming laptops offer powerful performance on the go. But, with so many things like price and power limits to take into account, it can be tough to choose one for yourself. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorites so you’ll be playing with power.

Gaming laptops have gotten surprisingly powerful since their inception. No longer just limited to being massive, hulking monsters with lackluster batteries, these portable systems can now rival even the best of desktop PCs. Being able to carry these laptops around, when packed with so much power is a modern tech marvel.

Choosing the right laptop means finding a sweet spot that works for you. Price and performance are vital choices, as well as battery life. A powerful gaming laptop might have less battery life and will be used for much longer than a run-of-the-mill laptop, but will cost you a pretty penny.

Getting a gaming laptop now to play Call of Duty or Elden Ring, could lead you to still playing on the same laptop for years to come. As AI tech like DLSS and FSR become more commonplace, you could stand to extend the life of a gaming laptop for much longer than anticipated.

1. Razer Blade 14 (2022): The best overall gaming laptop

Key Specs

Processor : Ryzen 9 6900HX

: Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU : RTX 3060, 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti

: RTX 3060, 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti RAM : 16GB DDR5-4800MHz

: 16GB DDR5-4800MHz Screen size : 14-inches

: 14-inches Screen resolution : 1080p, 1440p

: 1080p, 1440p Refresh rate : 144Hz (1080p), 165Hz (1440p)

: 144Hz (1080p), 165Hz (1440p) Storage : 1TB M.2 NVMe (PCIe 4.0)

: 1TB M.2 NVMe (PCIe 4.0) Operating system : Windows 11

: Windows 11 Connectivity : 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm headphone jack

: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm headphone jack Features : Razer Chroma RGB, Freesync Premium, Glass Touchpad, 1080p Webcam, Kensington lock

: Razer Chroma RGB, Freesync Premium, Glass Touchpad, 1080p Webcam, Kensington lock Price: Available from $1999, £2199

The Razer Blade 14 (2022) is the best overall gaming laptop that money can buy. From its sleek design to the specs, which you can configure to have top-of-the-line graphics, on a speedy DDR5 platform, to boot. As the name might suggest, the 14-inch form factor means that you’re not going to have to lug around a huge, heavy laptop. Instead, the relatively low-profile Razer Blade 14 keeps it looks professional, while also sporting one of the fastest consumer processors on the planet.

You might be asking, hang on, how is it managing to cool all of this? With vapor-chamber cooling and several fans, the Blade 14 will manage to keep its components cool, and running well under heavy usage. For esports-focussed gamers, you can configure the screen to be up to 165Hz, which should be more than enough for most gamers looking to compete on the go. From the touchpad to the keyboard and oodles of Razer RGB, it’s really difficult to see where you might go wrong with this powerful package.

Pluses

Incredible amounts of power in a portable package

Pre-calibrated screen for optimal color accuracy

Premium CNC Aluminum construction

Minuses

No Thunderbolt 4

No MUX switch

2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15: The fastest laptop for esports

Key Specs

Processor: Ryzen 9 6900HS

Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU: RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti

RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti RAM: 32GB DDR5-4800Mhz

32GB DDR5-4800Mhz Screen size: 15.6-inches

15.6-inches Screen resolution: 1440p

1440p Refresh rate: 240Hz

240Hz Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe (PCIe 4.0)

1TB M.2 NVMe (PCIe 4.0) Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Connectivity: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x MicroSD card reader

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x MicroSD card reader Features: Dolby Atmos 2x speakers, 720p webcam, MUX Switch, Dolby Vision HDR, ROG backpack, ROG Delta Headset, ROG Chakram Core mouse

Dolby Atmos 2x speakers, 720p webcam, MUX Switch, Dolby Vision HDR, ROG backpack, ROG Delta Headset, ROG Chakram Core mouse Price: Available from $1299, £1999

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 might be the best pick if you’re looking for heaps of extra performance from your gaming laptop for esports. With a configuration that goes all the way up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 240Hz display, and an RTX 3070 Ti, there’s not much to hate. Coming in at a respectable 15-inches, this laptop still manages to keep it nice and portable, while offering one of the most powerful laptops money can buy.

The laptop itself has oodles of room to breathe with its unique hinge design, allowing for further airflow for the device, ensuring that those high-end components are kept nice and cool. This is aided through the use of liquid metal in the chassis, allowing the six heat pipes to dissipate heat much more efficiently than a traditional thermal paste. In addition to this is an all-important MUX switch, which can give your PC a direct line through the silicon for a GPU mode that can boost performance. This is also sporting generous Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive gameplay, no matter where you might be.

Pluses

Excellent specs

Blisteringly fast screen

Lots of ports

Minuses

No Thunderbolt 4 is a shame

The 720p webcam is a disappointment

3. Alienware X17 R2: The best premium gaming laptop

Key Specs:

Processor : Intel i7-12700H

: Intel i7-12700H GPU : RTX 3060, 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti

: RTX 3060, 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti RAM : up to 64GB DDR5-4800Mhz

: up to 64GB DDR5-4800Mhz Screen size : 17.3-inches

: 17.3-inches Screen resolution : 1080p, 2160p / 4K

: 1080p, 2160p / 4K Refresh rate : 165Hz (1080p), 360Hz (1080p), 120Hz(2160p / 4K)

: 165Hz (1080p), 360Hz (1080p), 120Hz(2160p / 4K) Storage : 2TB, 4TB M.2 NVMe (PCIe 4.0)

: 2TB, 4TB M.2 NVMe (PCIe 4.0) Operating system : Windows 11

: Windows 11 Connectivity : 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x MicroSD port

: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x MicroSD port Features : Alienware Cryo-tech cooling, optional mechanical keyboard, RGB lighting, 720p webcam, Killer WiFi 6E connectivity

: Alienware Cryo-tech cooling, optional mechanical keyboard, RGB lighting, 720p webcam, Killer WiFi 6E connectivity Price: Available from $2249, £2150

The Alienware X17 is a beast, not only in size but also in the sheer amount of power that Alienware has managed to cram into a portable system. However, it does weigh 3.2Kg, or just over 7lbs. However, what you’re getting here is a full desktop replacement-style system. With an unbelievable number of customization options, you can go all the way from a relatively humble RTX 3060, to the RTX 3080Ti, with 64GB of DDR5 RAM, which is also paired with up to 4TB of storage. Needless to say, the laptop also has it where it counts with a G-Sync compatible display which you can configure up to 4K. It really is a behemoth of a system, but it also comes in at a hefty price to match, especially if you choose to trick the system out with all of the available bells and whistles.

It also has all of the chops to cool a system like this, too, with extensive vents and airflow to support the high-end components that you can configure this chassis with.

Pluses

The best specs on a gaming laptop

A creative and gaming powerhouse

Huge screen

Minuses

Heavy

Extremely expensive

4. ASUS TUF Gaming F15: The best budget gaming laptop

Key Specs:

Processor : Intel i5-11400H, i7-11800H, i9-11900H

: Intel i5-11400H, i7-11800H, i9-11900H GPU : RTX 3050, 3050 Ti or RTX 3060

: RTX 3050, 3050 Ti or RTX 3060 RAM : up to 16GB DDR4-3200Mhz

: up to 16GB DDR4-3200Mhz Screen size : 15.6-inches

: 15.6-inches Screen resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Refresh rate : 144Hz, 240Hz

: 144Hz, 240Hz Storage : 512GB, 1TB M.2 NVMe (PCIe 3.0)

: 512GB, 1TB M.2 NVMe (PCIe 3.0) Operating system : Windows 10, Windows 11 (via free upgrade)

: Windows 10, Windows 11 (via free upgrade) Connectivity : 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort, 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x RJ45 LAN port

: 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort, 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x RJ45 LAN port Features : Clean design, 100% sRGB on 240Hz model, DTS X audio, fast charging, 90Wh battery, WiFi 6

: Clean design, 100% sRGB on 240Hz model, DTS X audio, fast charging, 90Wh battery, WiFi 6 Price: Available from $1300, £1499

If you’re looking for cheaper thrills, then you can’t go wrong with the ASUS TUF Gaming F15, as it’s one of the best budget gaming laptops that money can buy, thanks to its build quality, and the power that it also offers at an excellent pricepoint. Sporting an interesting design, alongside heaps of cooling for all of your components, this might not be the most cutting-edge laptop on this list, but it’s certainly one of the best if you’re looking for an option that will still perform well in modern titles and won’t break the bank.

There are a number of configurations available on Intel’s 11th-gen platform, alongside a GPU from the RTX 3050 to 3060, which will come with all of the bells and whistles that you would come to expect like DLSS and more, it also comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, which is very welcome at this pricepoint, as you could potentially hook it up to an eGPU as it ages to eke out some more performance. This model is often on sale, especially if you’re shopping for a last-gen model as we recommend, so be sure to keep your eyes open for a bargain during events like Prime Day.

Pluses

Excellent refresh rate on a budget

Perfect for running modern games

Thunderbolt 4 is very welcome

Minuses

Low screen resolution

PCIe 3.0 only on older models

5. Acer Nitro 5: The best value gaming laptop

Key Specs

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU : RTX 3060

: RTX 3060 RAM : 8GB DDR4 SDRAM

: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM Screen size : 15.6-inches

: 15.6-inches Screen resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Refresh rate : 144Hz

: 144Hz Storage : 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe

: 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe Operating system : Windows 11

: Windows 11 Connectivity : 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 , HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x RJ45 LAN port

: 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 , HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x RJ45 LAN port Features : Webcam, WiFi 6, RGB lighting, 4-cell battery

: Webcam, WiFi 6, RGB lighting, 4-cell battery Price: $999, £999

The ASUS Nitro 5 has been a valuable staple of the laptop market for many years, and its most recent iteration is no different, sporting modern components in a tried and tested chassis that feels good to use while also managing to be one of the cheapest gaming laptops you can buy. In fact, we don’t recommend getting anything lesser than the Acer Nitro 5, as then you venture into very murky territory when it comes to cheaper gaming laptops. With the Nitro 5, you’re always going to be getting decent components, with adequate cooling and features.

We’re going to recommend the previous-generation iteration of the Nitro 5, which features parts that still manage to not break the all-important $1000 mark.

Pluses

Extremely competitive price

144Hz is a nice addition

Minuses

8GB RAM may be an issue for some modern titles

Limited connectivity options

The best alternative to a gaming laptop: Valve Steam Deck

Key specs:

AMD Custom Zen 2 / RDNA2 APU: CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32) APU power: 4-15W

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5

Storage: 64GB eMMC, 256GB and 512GB NVMe storage options

Display: 7-inch, 1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio), 60Hz, IPS LCD screen

Connectivity: 3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2

Microphone

Power: 45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply

Connectivity: microSD card slot with support for UHS-I SD, SDXC, and SDHC

Weight: Approx. 669 grams

We recently reviewed the Valve Steam Deck, which surprised us with its incredible performance and software, opening up Linux gaming to a whole new audience. While does come with huge caveats in terms of still just being a Linux PC (certain games aren’t supported), it is a perfect alternative for those looking to game on the go.

Gaming laptop brands: Razer, Asus, MSI, Acer, Lenovo

There are a lot of gaming laptop brands out there, so we’re going to focus in on the ones that you out to pay attention to, namely Razer, Asus, Dell, MSI, and Lenovo. These are some of the most trusted brands in the industry, so you’re not going to run into many issues when picking out a gaming laptop with any of them at all. But, their product stacks can be hard to understand, so we’ve made a handy list of all of the ones that you need to keep an eye on.

The best Razer gaming laptops

Razer has made a lot of gaming laptops over the years, and their flagship line of Blade laptops are some of the best in the business, all you need to know is what kind of size and performance you are shooting for. The 17-inch model will have better thermals than the 14-inch model just by the virtue of being able to dissipate more heat, but it comes at the cost of portability.

Best premium Razer gaming laptop: Razer Blade 17 ( Amazon US )

) Best all-around Razer gaming laptop: Razer Blade 14 ( Amazon US )

) The budget Razer laptop: Razer Book (Amazon US)

The best Asus gaming laptops

Asus is a major player in the gaming laptops industry, and they have oodles of options split between their premium ROG line, and slightly more budget TUF series of gaming laptops. But, there are excellent choices between both of them, from the Zephyrus in its various sizes, to the Duo and even more premium options. But, we’ve summarized our top picks below.

Best premium Asus gaming laptop: ROG Strix Scar 17 ( Amazon US )

) Best all-around Asus gaming laptop: ROG Zephyrus G15 ( Amazon US )

) Best budget Asus gaming laptop: TUF Gaming F15 (Amazon US)

The best MSI gaming laptops

MSI is also a veteran PC gaming brand with a good reputation in the tech industry, so you can be assured that whatever you choose, you’ll be getting a great gaming laptop that will last you years without having to resort to something that compromises in quality in any way. Their naming schemes can be a bit funky, so we’ve listed our top recommendations below for the best MSI gaming laptops.

Best premium MSI gaming laptop: Raider GE76 – 12U ( Amazon US )

) Best all-around MSI gaming laptop: Stealth GS77- 12U ( Amazon US )

) Best budget MSI gaming laptop: Katana GF76 (Amazon US)

The best Acer gaming laptops

Acer has been making laptops ever since laptops became a thing, so you can rest assured that whatever you choose to buy is going to be of considerably good quality, and built to last. They offer some of the most durable gaming laptops in the industry, while also undercutting most of their competition. Coming in with several different lines of laptops, you can expect power, performance, and good reliability from all of them.

Best premium Acer gaming laptop: Predator Triton 500 SE ( Amazon US )

) Best all-around Acer gaming laptop: Predator Helios 300 ( Amazon US )

) Best budget Acer gaming laptop: Acer Nitro 5 (Acer direct)

The best Lenovo gaming laptops

Lenovo is most well-known for its office laptops, and their extreme rigidity and the same philosophies have been carried over to their gaming laptops, which come in a variety of different flavors and price points. But, with so many options for Lenovo, it can be difficult to see which of their systems actually manage to perform well in gaming scenarios, but worry not, we’ve got you covered.

Best premium Lenovo gaming laptop: Legion 7i 15 ( Amazon US )

) Best all-around Lenovo gaming laptop: Legion 5i 15 ( Amazon US )

) Best budget Lenovo gaming laptop: Legion 5i 17 (Amazon US)

