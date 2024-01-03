Samsung unveils three new OLED monitors ahead of CES 2024

Samsung has unveiled three brand-new OLED gaming monitors, including their first ever 32-Inch, just before CES 2024.

With CES 2024 coming up, all eyes are on the biggest tech giants to see what they’ve been cooking up and are ready to put on full display in Las Vegas. Whether it’s the latest in graphics cards, TVs, and even smart phone devices, the more than 130,000 attendees and those of us watching at home can expect a whopping amount of brand new tech.



Unveiling the latest additions to its Odyssey range, Samsung is set to release three brand-new OLED gaming monitors, the Odyssey OLED G9, Odyssey OLED G8 and the Odyssey OLED G6. All three displays are all set to bring that high-end performance that’s become synonymous with the Odyssey branding.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Biggest Odyssey in the galaxy

The Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95SD) is a beast of an OLED gaming monitor, coming in at 49 inches and boasting of a 5,120 x 1,440 DQHD resolution. Similar to its Odyssey Neo G9 brethren which was revealed at CES 2023, this monitor features a curved screen to help fully immerse yourself while you dig deep into your favorite PC games.



Where the Odyssey G9 shines the most is through the addition of CoreLighting+, rear RGBs which can be tailored to your favourite games. This lighting circle sits at the back of the monitor, and fits seamlessly into OLED monitors new 3.9mm metal stand due to its slimmer design from the the previous G9 model.

First flat 32inch OLED gaming monitor

The Odyssey G8 marks a first for the brand, being the first flat 32 inch OLED gaming monitor under the Samsung Odyssey line-up. For those who don’t fancy a curved display, or simply don’t have the room, the G8 looks to be an ideal alternative.



While it might not be as attention grabbing as the G9, the flat OLED display still packs a punch with its 4K UHD 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Although it’s smaller in size, it still benefits from the G9’s 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms GTG response time, minimalizing your screen tearing woes.



If you fancy something on the smaller size, the Odyssey new OLED G6 is 27 inches, featuring a QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. While it may be the smallest display out the three, it’s hefty 360Hz refresh rate still makes it a worthy addition to the now iconic Odyssey catalog.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Samsung’s New OLED Odyssey gaming monitors will empower gamers

Whether the G9, G8 or G6 has perked your interest, each OLED display comes with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, in order to bring you the most vivid and accurate color representation of whatever game your heart desires. They also all benefit from “Glare-Free” technology, to help put a stop to those annoying reflections that can distract you whether you’re taking down enemies in Counter-Strike 2, or scoring that next Victory Royale in Fortnite.



If you like your gaming hardware littered in RGBs, all three monitors in the new Odyssey line-up make use of the CoreLighting+ ambient lighting for a more immersive gameplay experience, and are decked out with two HDMI 2.4 ports, a USB hub, and a DisplayPort 1.4 input, for all your connection needs.

“Along with genres, gaming platforms are getting more diverse”, states the Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, to Samsung Newsroom.



“Samsung’s new OELD Odyssey gaming monitors will empower gamers with more immersive game environment and innovative technology that personalise their gaming experiences – meeting and exceeding their evolving needs.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When will the new Samsung OLED Odyssey gaming monitors be available?

There hasn’t been any news yet of when we can expect to grab these three new OLED gaming monitors for ourselves. As it stands, Samsung has yet to share any details alluding to any release dates speculations, however, they will be on display as CES 2024 in Las Vegas for all to see.



With CES 2024 just days away, it’s highly likely it won’t be long until you add any of these brand-new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors to your PC step up, and enjoy the benefits of high refresh-rates, and the first flat 32inch Samsung display, if that’s what takes your fancy.