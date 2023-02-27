Where to buy the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: Price, release date & more

Looking for where to buy the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D? We’ve got you covered with everything that you need to know and more.

AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D is looking like one mighty Zen 4 CPU, and you’ll be able to get your hands on one, as long as you have an AM5 motherboard to go along with it. The CPU makes use of AMD’s groundbreaking 3D V-cache technology, so you will be able to run the most demanding games faster than ever before.

Where to buy the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Best Buy Amazon B&H Micro Center Newegg 7950X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D 7950X3D

The AMD 7950X3D will be available from all good tech retailers. We’ve listed out some examples of where you will be able to find the AMD Ryzen 7950X3D above. Though you should expect to shell out a fair sum for the part, and we believe that the CPU will sell out pretty quickly, so if you have your eyes on one, be sure to keep checking the retailer.

Article continues after ad

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D price

AMD

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D costs $699. This is a flagship-tier CPU and will perform brilliantly in many gaming titles. AMD’s AM5 was fairly underwhelming when it came to how it performed against Intel’s incredibly performant Raptor Lake CPUs, which offered a much better price-to-performance ratio than what Team Red could muster thus far. The 3D chips should go some way to alleviate this after launch.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D lands on February 28. We previously heard that the CPUs were coming in February. Though, this month we’re only expecting the 7950X3D and 7900X3D. The 7800X3D will be launched slightly later on April 6, 2023.

Article continues after ad

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D should be the flagship for some time, too. Though, you should expect AMD to potentially release more CPUs in the winter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

The Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D will be going head-to-head in the chipset wars. Though, it appears as though the CPUs will be good at different things. The Ryzen 7950X3D will likely be better at intensive tasks, like running incredibly technical strategy games like Cities: Skylines, or titles that use resource-heavy mods, such as The Sims 4.

We’ve yet to test these chips to compare them head-to-head, but it’s likely that if you’re making a brand-new gaming PC, you will be able to play just about anything with them. Our fastest esports gaming PC in 2022 managed to reach eye-watering framerates, and that only used an Intel Core i5-13600K. Needless to say, whatever you are going to get, you’ll be able to play whatever you like just fine.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.