Why the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 might be the last gaming mouse you ever need

Sponsored by Logitech G.

Looking for the perfect gaming mouse can be a huge headache. Between searching for the best shape, buttons, sensors, and more, it can get pretty tough to nail down exactly what you might be looking for. But, after having used the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, we think that your search might already be over before it even begins.

Logitech has developed and designed the Superlight 2 alongside professional esports players to deliver not only an upgraded mouse but also offers an avalanche of brand-new features. These include hybrid LIGHTFORCE Switches, a sturdy USB-C port for charging, and a maximum polling rate of 2000Hz, depending on your specific settings. This makes the Superlight 2 a significant upgrade to the older, incredibly popular Logitech G Pro X Superlight model.

The perfect shape

One of the biggest things you will have to contend with when looking for a new gaming mouse for the latest releases, such as Counter-Strike 2, is a mouse shape that is perfect for you. After weeks of testing the mouse for ourselves, we’d say that the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 accommodates all grip styles. From its sweeping curves and subtle taper at the center, the mouse was great for claw or fingertip grippers. Meanwhile, the pebble-like shape would satisfy the most picky of palm grippers, too.

The eggshell-esque finish of the mouse allows you to grip onto the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 without issue. As your hands heat up, the grippier the mouse gets, ensuring that you’re always in control, and never feel as though the mouse is slipping or sliding around out of your hands in the throes of combat.

As its name might imply, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is, well, an incredibly light mouse. Sporting a design that comes in at just 60g, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more feature-packed mouse within this weight category, with a killer battery life of up to 95 hours.

Delightfully upgradable

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 also comes with grey zero-additive PTFE feet at its underside, which is fantastic for gliding across almost any mouse surface you wish to use. But, also on the underside of the mouse, you will see space to place a Powerplay Puck.

Powerplay is Logitech’s wireless charging system for mice, and if you buy the Surface, you’ll also get a puck that allows you to wirelessly charge the mouse, so you don’t have to worry about running out of battery. It’s a pretty ingenious solution, and it also takes the stress out of battery anxiety, which is always a win in our books.

Optical Mechanical perfection

For those worrying about the longevity of your mouse, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 uses hybrid optical-mechanical “LIGHTFORCE” switches, which possess all of the benefits of an optical switch, such as a speedier response time, allowing for precision performance, thanks to its hybrid mechanical design which allows for incredibly tactile clicks, to boot.

This is a straight upgrade over the previous Superlight, which used normal mechanical switches. But, now you can get the best of both worlds, thanks to some ingenious engineering from the folks at Logitech.

But, this isn’t the biggest feature that Logitech has managed to pack into the Superlight 2.

The ultimate mouse sensor

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 sports a brand-new sensor, named the HERO 2. One feature of the new HERO 2 is that it actually has tilt detection, thanks to its dual-array design, with overlapping processing to ensure that your spot positions are always as accurate as possible. It can track at up to 500 inches per second, and while we know there are some fantastic esports players out there, we doubt that anyone will manage to hit the upper limit of what’s possible with tracking here.

Polling rates are a hotly contested battleground for gaming mouse manufacturers, and Logitech managed to hit above par with the G Pro X Superlight 2, thanks to a setting that allows you to poll at up to 2000 hz, this allows the mouse to have a 0.5 millisecond response time over a wireless connection, which is astonishingly fast.

Logitech G Hub allows for simple & easy customization

Remember when we talked earlier about that dual-array sensor? It also allows you to customize DPI on a per-axis basis, so if you want the mouse to be more sensitive horizontally and less sensitive vertically, you can do it, thanks to the Logitech G Hub Software.

You can also configure your DPI from 100, all the way up to 32,000, which makes it perfect for finding your ideal sweet spot and configuring your DPI on a per-game basis. Profiles make everything from customizing your liftoff distance, polling rate, per-axis DPI, and more a total breeze.

Here, you can also configure your switches to be totally optical, too. Thanks to pre-configured profiles and more, if you just want to use a premade option, you can.

It’s within this software that you can unlock another dimension of the G Pro X Superlight 2’s capabilities: The ability to mimic the feeling of using another mouse, making the transition to using the Superlight 2 completely seamless. It builds a facsimile of the way that the other mouse sensor feels, and tunes it to those settings. This is an industry-first feature, and after trying it against a rival brand mouse, is an incredible feature that just doesn’t get talked about enough with this mouse.

Priced for performance

Considering everything that we’ve just talked about, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 runs you a cool $159.99. With all of the features that we have just talked about in mind, it simply blows its competitors out of the water, we even said as much in our independent review.

There’s no longer a need to stress about which mouse you should pick for those aspiring to climb leaderboards or get a fantastic KDR, you can just pick up a Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. The mouse is disruptive with its robust feature set, is well-priced for all the features on offer, and will suit just about anyone looking for a high-performance gaming mouse that’s built to last for years to come.

The mouse is one of the most impressive products to come across our desks in recent memory. That’s why we think that the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 might be the last gaming mouse you ever need to buy. Why are you still reading this? Go pick one up from Logitech now.

